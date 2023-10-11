Coastal Carolina Outlasts The Mountaineers on a Game Winning Field Goal

Coastal Carolina earned its first-ever road victory versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers after a game-winning field goal by Kade Hensley. Prior to this game, Coastal was 0-6 in Boone.

First Half

The Chanticleers started out hot. Coastal opened the game with a 7-play, 83-yard drive, ending in a 1-yard touchdown run from junior running back Braydon Bennett. Coastal’s offense was back on the field shortly, after their defense forced an App State punt on a three-and-out possession. Coastal’s offense seemed to be clicking on all cylinders in the first quarter, extending their lead to 14-0 after marching down the field on a 5-play, 63-yard drive, capped off by a 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grayson McCall to Jameson Tucker.

The Chanticleers got the start they wanted, but the Mountaineers got on the scoreboard in the second quarter after kicker Michael Hughes connected on a 29-yard field goal.

Coastal’s offense did not see the same production in the second quarter. Kade Hensley was able to extend the Chanticleers’ lead to 17-3 on the following drive, but the Mountaineers’ defense held strong for the remainder of the first half.

App State’s home crowd seemed to give the Mountaineers life in the second quarter. The Mountaineers responded to the Hensley field goal by going on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The biggest play in the half came on a 4th & 10 at the CCU 38. App State quarterback Joey Aguilar completed a pass to junior tight end Eli Wilson for 32 yards, giving the Mountaineers a much-needed First-&-Goal at the CCU six-yard line. Two plays later, junior running back Ahmani Marshall scored a touchdown on a three-yard run to make the score 17-10 Coastal Carolina with 3:25 remaining in the first half. The last three possessions of the half ended in punts, as the score stayed locked at 17-10.

Second Half

App State tied the score up midway through the third quarter. The Mountaineers’ drive was sparked by a pass interference call on Coastal cornerback Keontae Jenkins. App State used this momentum to go on a six-play, 54-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass from Joey Aguilar to tight end David Larkins (17-17).

Coastal responded with a touchdown drive of their own, taking the lead back with 3:03 left in the third quarter, making the score 24-17. Both offenses seemed to have found a rhythm, with one quarter remaining in this conference matchup.

The Mountaineers connected on a 67-yard splash play after Joey Aguilar found Makai Jackson on a broken coverage. After just two snaps, App State found themselves knocking on the door at the CCU 12-yard line. Four plays later, Joey Aguilar threw his second touchdown of the game to wide receiver Dalton Stroman. The score was knotted up at 24 with 8:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Both defenses held steadfast for the next two drives. Coastal received the ball back with 4:38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Chanticleers went on to have their best drive of the season, going on an 11-play 77-yard drive to get kicker Kade Hensley within field goal range. Kade Hensley made the initial field goal, but the Mountaineers called a timeout right before the snap in hopes of icing the kicker. On the second attempt, Kade narrowly made the 24-yard field goal to steal a win on the road against Appalachian State (27-24).

Both teams sit at .500 (3-3), with conference play heating up. Due to an unorthodox Wednesday night kick-off, Coastal and App State won’t suit up for their next games until Saturday, October 21.