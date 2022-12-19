2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall vs. UConn: How To Watch, Game Time, TV, Live Streaming, and more

Bowl season has begun, as qualifying teams look to cap off their season with a bowl victory. The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature the (8-4) Marshall Thundering Herd against the (6-6) UConn Huskies.

This will be the third installment of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The game will have a stand alone time, taking place by itself on a Monday afternoon. Both teams have had great moments during the regular season, with their programs looking to cap off the year with a bowl victory.

The Thundering Herd had shaky moments throughout the year, however, they turned a corner in the latter half of the season. Marshall enters this game on a four game winning streak, with their most recent victory coming at home against Georgia State.

Marshall started the season 2-0, after completing an upset over #8 ranked Notre Dame.

Marshall seemed to ride the high of victory for too long, allowing themselves to lose the following two games on the road. Despite letting their foot off the gas, the Thundering Herd managed to put together a four game win streak to become bowl eligible.

Marshall ranks 127th in Red Zone Efficiency and 87th in Third Down Conversions. Their inability to consistently move the ball through the air, allows opposing defenses to get off the field quickly if the Herd find themselves in third and long situations. The same can not be said for their defense. Marshall ranks Top 10 in Sacks (8th), Third Down Conversions (1st) and Rushing Yards Allowed (4th).

The Huskies are bowl eligible for the first time since 2015, making it their seventh bowl appearance in program history. UConn finished the 2022 season on a tear, going 5-2 to clinch a bowl.

Despite the Huskies recent success, they enter this matchup as a heavy underdog. UConn sits near the end of the pack in both offensive and defensive rankings in the NCAA.

UConn’s chances of winning this game fall on the shoulders of freshman QB Zion Turner and the Huskies’ backfield rushing attack.

Injury Report:

Marshall: Junior WR Talik Keaton - questionable

UConn: Senior WR Nigel Fitzgerald - out

UConn: Sophomore RB Brian Brewton - out

UConn: Sophomore QB Ta’Quan Roberson - out

How To Watch:

TV: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Mike Morgan/Analyst: Eric Mac Lain/Sidelines: Tera Talmadge)

Date/Time: 2:30 PM, December 19, 2022

Radio: Learfield (Play-By-Play: Steve Cotton/Analyst: Mark Martin)

Location: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

Odds: The Thundering Herd are a 10 point favorite at Draftkings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy