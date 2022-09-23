Charlotte 49ers vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Preview, Betting Info, Prediction, How To Watch Radio

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24, 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU (Play-By-Play: Jay Alter/Analyst: Forrest Conoly/Sideline: Tamara Brown)

Radio: Learfield/Charlotte Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Matt Swierad/Analyst: Al Wallace/Sidelines: Bobby Rosinski)

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Betting Line: SC -22.5 O/U 66.5

All-Time Series Record: No Previous Matchups

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&C’s apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details

Charlotte Preview

The return of starting QB Chris Reynolds bode good fortune for the Niners. In his first game back since injury, Reynolds threw for 400+ yards and 5 TD to earn an upset win on the road against Georgia State. The Niners seemed to be clicking on all cylinders through the air, scoring five touchdowns, while spreading the ball around to seven different receivers.

Team morale is high after the upset win in Georgia State. “It’s a feeling of excitement, a feeling of relief. To get over the hump, get the first win of the season and get momentum going into next week. We’ll celebrate tonight for now and get back to work tomorrow.”, said Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose.

Although the Niners left Center Parc Credit Union Stadium with a win, there are still major problems that need to be addressed. Charlotte’s run defense continues to disappoint, giving up 259 yards on the ground to the Panthers. The Niners inability to stop the run, leaves them in constant offensive shootouts against their opponent. Even with Chris Reynolds being back and healthy, Charlotte should try and avoid high scoring nail biters, as they are not a sustainable blueprint for winning.

Charlotte will be heading into a hostile environment, facing the South Carolina Gamecocks who are looking to right the ship after last week’s blowout loss to Georgia. Nonetheless, after the Niners win against Georgia St, the locker room believes they can pull off another upset. “It makes it easier going in on Sunday morning and then watching film on a Monday. Now it’s a matter of…okay, it works. Let’s go do it again.”, said Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds.

South Carolina Preview

South Carolina looks to right the ship after suffering a blowout loss at home to #1 Georgia (Final Score: 48-7). Georgia combined for 547 yards through the ground and air, only punting twice in their rout in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Although this has been a tough start for the Gamecocks, the coming weeks will be more favorable. South Carolina will host the 49ers, who are coming off a nail biting win against Georgia St, a team which the Gamecocks beat 35-14 in Week 1. South Carolina should not have much trouble moving the ball down the field against the Niners, who have given up an average of 46.7 PPG to opposing teams so far this season.

South Carolina should put an emphasis on ball control. Charlotte is a team whose identity is on the offensive side of the ball. The best form of defense against the Niners, is limiting the number of possessions they get in a game.

“None. It better be the same. It’s about us being the best we can be…If we treat Georgia State, Charlotte and South Carolina State any differently because they are not in the SEC, then we’re doing this all wrong…” said South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer when asked about differences in preparation for smaller, non conference opponents.

The Gamecocks look poised for a ‘get back’ game if they can perform up to team expectations this Saturday.

Prediction

The Gamecocks look to bounce back after their loss to #1 ranked Georgia. Charlotte ranks dead last in total defense this college season. The Niners only hope to win this game is through another offensive explosion by quarterback Chris Reynolds.

Last week’s win for Charlotte marked their first cover ATS this season, making them 1-3. The Niners win streak might be short lived. In Week 1, the Gamecocks routed Georgia St 35-14, proving that they are a notch above Charlotte talent-wise.

Final Score: Charlotte 17 - South Carolina 41