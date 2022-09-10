Charlotte Outmatched By The Terrapins Aerial Attack

Charlotte lost their starting safety Tank Robinson early in the first quarter with a left leg injury. The Terrapins took advantage, scoring in the first 1:50 of the game as Tagovailoa connected with Jacob Copeland for a 39 yard touchdown. Despite the Terps hot start, Charlotte managed to string together a drive of their own, consisting of three fourth down conversions capped off by a passing touchdown from Williams to WR Grant DuBose.

Maryland answered quickly due to a regrettable onside kick decision by Charlotte HC Will Healy. The rest of the first half could only be described as an offensive spectacle. Taulia Tagovailoa set a career high in touchdown passes (4) in the first half, giving Jacob Copeland and Jeshaun Jones two scores each.

Taulia Tagovailoa escapes the pocket and delivers a nice pass to Jeshaun Jones for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Its Jeshaun Jones second TD of the day and Tagovailoa's fourth.



Maryland leads 35-14. pic.twitter.com/Qt5YOZmGDq — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) September 10, 2022

Redshirt freshman QB Xavier Williams continued to impress, using both his legs and arm to make big splashes downfield. Williams’ potential in this offense is looking to be a bright spot for fans, as they wonder who will be under center in the seasons to come.

The third quarter brought worry to Maryland fans as starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa came off the field limping after rushing for a 4 yard touchdown. He did not return to the game. Even without their veteran quarterback, Maryland continued to dominate time of possession for the remainder of the game.

Charlotte’s inability to win up front and stop the run has been a recurring problem early in this season. In three games, the Niners have given up 714 rushing yards. This tough stretch for the Niners and HC Will Healy will only continue, as they face Georgia St and South Carolina before facing another Conference USA opponent (UTEP).

Maryland covered the spread (-27) against the Niners, making Charlotte (0-3 ATS) for the season.

Final Score: Maryland 56 - Charlotte 21