2024 NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Flournoy

Ryan Flournoy

Position: WR

College: Southeast Missouri State

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 202 lbs.

Arm: 31 5/8”

Receiver Ryan Flournoy transferred in to Southeast Missouri State two years ago and was an immediate game changer for the Redhawks offense. Now, after appearances at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, Flournoy seems well on his way to the pros and may even be one of the few FCS wideouts selected in this year’s draft.

In two seasons at SEMO, Flournoy piled up 1,823 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns and averaged over 15 yards per catch. He received All-Conference and All-American honors while helping his team reach the playoffs in 2022. He also intermittently served as a kick returner where he notched a score as well.

Flournoy certainly has NFL speed, clocking a 4.44 40-yard dash at the Combine. His burst off the snap is impressive as is his ability to accelerate, especially in space. Often times he finds himself a step ahead of defenders while running routes and once he has the ball, is a breakaway threat.

One of his best attributes, though, is his sticky hands. Flournoy seldom loses 50/50 balls because his hand and finger strength is top notch. Even with defenders right in his face, he has an acute awareness for where the ball is and is able to win hand battles in coverage. He also has great instincts at high-pointing passes and adjusting to catch underthrown balls.

Another strong trait that scouts have noted is the praise he received from his coaches during the pre-draft process. Flournoy has been described as “extremely coachable” and “has a team-first mentality”. That alone will likely get him some extra looks from NFL GMs and coaches.

The one area of Flournoy’s game that needs improvement is his route running. His cuts are not as quick or sharp as they’ll need to be against pro defenses. He sometimes struggles with specific route concepts and his directions is not always focused. Those are things, however, that are correctable with the right training.

Final Analysis: Flournoy will serve as a solid late-round pickup for a team in need of depth on the outside. He has the size of an NFL pass catcher and the speed to be dangerous. His experience on special teams should serve him well and could open doors for him to see playing time sooner. It’s going to take some time for him to fully develop into a starter but he is certainly cut out to be a reliable backup in the near future.

Projected Selection: 6th Round (Day 3)