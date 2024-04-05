Shiel Wood, Tulane transfers bring taste of New Orleans to Houston defense

Sometimes, all it takes to turn an ordinary dish into an extraordinary dish is a little Cajun seasoning. Whether it’s chicken, jambalaya, or pasta, that distinct taste of New Orleans is evident on the first bite.

The 2024 Houston Cougars are one of those dishes.

Back in December, Houston received its first major import from New Orleans when hiring Tulane head coach Willie Fritz to lead the program into its second year in the Big 12. When Fritz moved west along the Gulf of Mexico, others quickly followed. Fritz’s defensive coordinator Shiel Wood and three additional position coaches from Tulane’s 2023 staff were also part of the move, and then a handful of their players followed through the transfer portal.

Wood, after just one year of working with Fritz, explained the driving factors why following the former Tulane coach to Houston was such a popular move for players and coaches alike this offseason.

“I love working for Coach Fritz and how he runs the program,” Wood said. “He prioritizes the right things in how he sets the culture for the program. He’s a good person. He wants to develop our players holistically — in the classroom, in their personal lives, on the football field. He’s got a ton of experience as a head coach, so there’s a ton of stuff as an assistant that you can gain learning under him. He doesn’t micromanage. He delegates a lot and allows his coaches to coach, so overall, he’s a really fun guy to work for.”

Houston’s transfer class features four former Green Wave players and three which reside on the defensive side of the ball. The 2023 Tulane defense is unquestionably a group worth recruiting from — a unit which finished 24th nationally in scoring defense, 18th in run defense, and fourth in total takeaways. Tulane never exceeded 37 points last year, yet the team rattled off 11 regular season wins to qualify for the AAC Championship Game due to the sheer dominance of this defense.

Now, all three position groups in Wood’s defense at Houston have one representative from that heralded Tulane unit — Keith Cooper Jr. on the defensive line, Corey Platt Jr. in the linebacking corps, and Kentrell Webb in the secondary.

“They’re electric,” Cooper said of his teammates Platt and Webb. “If you watch film on any of these past years, they’re great guys. I feel like we got brought here for the winning culture and being able to spread that culture.”

For Cooper, Platt, and Webb, this offseason had a different feel than the prior one, and not just because of the location or campus. Last spring at Tulane, they were coming off an AP Top 10 finish, a Cotton Bowl victory, and a conference championship in a storybook 12-2 season.

Last spring, Wood, who was defensive coordinator at Troy in 2022, was hired by Fritz to sustain that level of excellence at Tulane. But this spring, he arrives at a Houston program dissatisfied and hungry after the foul taste of a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Now, the staff must build a winning culture rather simply sustain one, but the shared familiarity between a head coach, a coordinator, and several position coaches has accelerated the process of installing a new defense.

“In some ways we’re so much further along because I got to Tulane literally four business days before spring practice started, so I had not worked with that coaching staff prior to that. I rolled right in to spring practice trying to install a new defense,” Wood said, recalling his prior offseason. “In this situation, our staff has gotten to work together for a good bit of time prior to spring practice starting, so it helped having time to be on the same page.”

Houston’s defense under Wood is expected be very multiple, similar to the structure Tulane utilized last season. But one difference that incumbent Cougars aren’t accustomed to is the new base defense Wood installed. For the first time since 2016, Houston will run a 3-4 scheme, one which its new defensive coordinator has implemented at each stop. One goal of this is to produce a faster defense, which Houston certainly needs after consecutive years finishing in the bottom 20 of the FBS in passing yards allowed per game.

“3-4, that’s just my background and what I’ve done,” Wood said. “I think our guys’ skillsets have translated really well and the style of 3-4 that we run has a lot of 4-3 principles in it, so it’s easy for us to be a mixture of both. I think something I want to be able to do more and more is to be a bit more multiple at times and try to take advantage of the skill and personnel that we have.”

Houston primarily ran 4-man fronts in the late 2010s and early 2020s, highlighting the immense defensive line talent it exhibited. In each of the last three NFL Drafts, Houston garnered an NFL Draft selection from its defensive line, and the Cougars are projected to continue that streak in April with defensive end Nelson Ceaser. But operating in a 3-4 base under a new coaching staff, Houston still aims to sustain its defensive line success, and the experienced leader of that unit will be Cooper — who registered 5.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss at Tulane in 2023.

“I feel like one of the big reasons why when I hopped in the portal Coach (Fritz) recruited me is because I know the culture,” Cooper said. “He wanted to help bring the winning culture over here, and he felt like me also knowing the scheme, I’d be a pretty good fit for the team.”

Cooper, a native of Dickinson, TX — roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston’s campus — is well-versed in the Cougars’ deep defensive line tradition. With hopes of making a lasting impact in his senior season, he already met with Ceaser as well as former Houston defensive end David Anenih, who spent the past two seasons on four different NFL rosters.

“That’s one thing I looked at before coming here is they’re real recruited at the defensive line position,” Cooper said, acknowledging the program’s past d-line success. “We have great coaches and great o-line to help us even more to get to that level and get better.”

Besides regularly churning out NFL talent, another sign of an elite defense is a lasting nickname. Over the past several years, Houston’s defensive line was identifiable by the moniker “Sack Ave.”, emblazoning the name on street sign often hoisted to celebrate sacks, defensive stops, and victories. But with a new coaching staff and a new defensive line coach in Oscar Giles, Cooper and the Cougars are focused on developing a new brand for the 2024 Houston defense.

“We’re still working on coming up with something new with Coach Giles,” Cooper said. “We’re gonna have something before the season for sure. We were thinking like ‘Death Valley’, ‘Dark Valley’, or ‘Dark Side’ — those are just some previews.”