2024 NFL Draft Profile: Kiran Amegedjie

Kiran Amegedjie

Position: OT

College: Yale

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 323 lbs.

Arm: 36 1/8”

Arguably the best NFL prospect from the FCS this year is Yale’s Kiran Amegedjie. A big offensive tackle with tremendous power and strength, Amegedjie helped pave the way for the Bulldogs for several years. He’s played everywhere from right guard to left tackle and picked up multiple All-Ivy League honors along the way. He helped a Yale rushing attack that averaged 164.5 yards per game last fall and had 15 touchdowns.

NFL scouts have lauded Amegedjie’s mix of size and athleticism during the pre draft process. Weighing in at over 320 lbs, he is still agile on his feet and moves with finesse as a blocker. Such a combination allows him to create holes on the line with relative ease and leverage defenders to his will. His light feet also allow him to be well-positioned in both run and pass protection.

Another attribute that serves Amegedjie well is his extreme wingspan. With an arm length of over 36 inches, he has one of the longest wingspans of any prospect in this year’s draft, offensive line or otherwise. Those long arms mean he is able to cover even more blocking area and makes it all that much harder for defenders to find a way around him.

Amegedjie swivels his hips well and sets a solid base when blocking as well. He explodes off the snap and is often a step ahead of defenders, meeting them with an upper hand in momentum in many instances.

The one area some have expressed concerns in Amegedjie’s game is his instincts when it comes to the maneuverability of defenders. He sometimes struggles anticipating twists and slides of players trying to shake his block. That’s something that will need to be corrected as NFL defenders will be significantly better at block shedding than most of what he’s seen up to this point.

Despite that, however, Amegedjie should be a very hot line prospect and has tremendous opportunity for growth.

Final Analysis: There’s a lot to like about Amegedjie and it’s difficult to imagine a world in which he doesn’t develop into a NFL starter sooner rather than later. He possesses nearly of the physical attributes of a professional lineman. He is explosive off the snap, uses his hands well and can move on his feet with the best of them. On top of that he has experience at both tackle and guard. Amegedjie could very well be the first FCS player off the board and should hear his name called in the mid rounds.

Projected Selection: 4th Round (Day 2)