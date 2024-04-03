AAC announces Tim Pernetti as new commissioner

White smoke has finally been released from the American Athletic Conference office. The second commissioner in league history was officially named Wednesday.

Tim Pernetti will serve as the AAC commissioner, effective June 1, 2024. He succeeds the retiring Mike Aresco, who operated in the role since August 2012 and oversaw the conference’s rebrand from the Big East to the AAC in 2013.

“It is truly an honor to be selected by the Chancellors and Presidents of the American Athletic Conference to serve as their commissioner at this important time in collegiate athletics that demands innovative leadership and consensus-driven change,” Pernetti said in a statement released by the AAC. “I am fired-up to work alongside our board, conference staff, athletics directors and coaches as we continue to transform the AAC into a bold collegiate conference enterprise that promotes world-class academic and athletic opportunities for our student-athletes through innovative resources, brand partnerships and emerging opportunities. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and, alongside our conference community, get to work.”

Pernetti most recently held position as the president of IMG Academy, a renowned high school sports powerhouse in Bradenton, FL that regularly churns out NFL and NBA talent. Prior to his stint at IMG Academy, Pernetti held the athletic director position at Rutgers from 2009 through 2013, overseeing the Scarlet Knights’ admittance into the Big Ten. Pernetti’s tenure at Rutgers overlapped with Aresco’s tenure as Big East commissioner for approximately nine months, so there was familiarity between the two.

“I have known Tim for a long time, and he is a superb choice to lead this conference,” Aresco said in a statement. “He has all the qualities and skills to advance the goals of the conference and take it to greater heights. I applaud the search committee, led by Philip Rogers, for its thoroughness and ability to deliver an outstanding new commissioner. I could not be more pleased for Tim and for the conference and look forward to making the transition as seamless as possible.”

Pernetti, a Rutgers alumnus, also held roles in the content and programming departments at CBS College Sports from 2006 to 2009 and CSTV from 2003 to 2006. He was also a former sports director at ABC Sports, offering a diverse résumé prior to accepting the AAC commissioner position.

Pernetti will publicly take the stage at AAC football media days this summer, as his conference prepares to navigate this new world of college athletics featuring an expanded College Football Playoff, the rise of NIL and the transfer portal, and an eventful phase of conference realignment.