2024 NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Davis

Position: RB

College: South Dakota State

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 218 lbs.

Arm: 31 1/8”

One of the FCS’ premier running backs is heading for the pros after an illustrious career with the best team in the country. South Dakota State’s Isaiah Davis was a key piece in both of the Jackrabbits’ championship runs over the last pair of seasons and his list of accolades is as long as they come. Davis was a two-time All-American and finished Top 5 in the FCS for rushing yards in each of the last two seasons. He ended his college career with 50 rushing touchdowns and 4,548 yards.

Davis; power is one of his best attributes and is what makes him a so dominant runner. He is stout and strong which makes him difficult for defenders to square up with, especially if he catches them out of position. Davis, who was one of the few FCS players to compete in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, was also at the NFL Scouting Combine where he put up 23 reps on the bench press.

While some of his other measurements didn’t jump off the charts, Davis did impress with a 9’1” broad jump and a 34.5” vertical. He is very athletic and has great footwork, especially coming off his blockers.

What makes Davis so dangerous coming out of the backfield, though, is his vision for gaps and patience in letting plays develop. He is able to follow his blockers to either the inside or outside as need be and seems to know just how long to hesitate before making a burst through the line.

He is also a great pass-catching back and that alone should improve his pro prospects greatly. He had at least 20 catches in each of the last two seasons and finished his college career with 487 receiving yards. That versatility will allow him to be involved in more plays and likely see more time early in the NFL.

If there is one concern with Davis’ game moving into the pro level, it’s his tendency to bounce runs to the outside. It worked well in college but it doesn’t often translate at the next level simply because of the speed difference in most defenders. And speed is not one of Davis’ strong suits. He will need to perfect his style more between the hashes if he is to really have success in the league.

Final Analysis: Davis is a powerful and elusive runner that is as tough as they come. While speed isn’t his strongest attribute, his ability to absorb contact is tremendous and he’ll serve as a good short-yardage back. He sees space well and is patient enough to follow blocks to let plays develop. If he continues to build muscle and size he possess the skills to eventually be a starter in the NFL. Davis will likely end up being a sixth round selection but could certainly go in the fifth round pending team needs.

Projected Selection: 6th Round (Day 3)