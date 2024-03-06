Imagining the FCS without North Dakota State

Late last month the news broke that UMass would be leaving its ranks as an FBS independent and returning to the MAC, the league it once called home. The move will not take place until the 2025 season but it got fans talking about something that seems to be a perennial offseason discussion anymore, at least in the FCS sphere; will North Dakota State be leaving the subdivision?

The short and simple answer is no.

There is nothing out there right now to indicate that the Bison are departing the Missouri Valley or the FCS anytime soon. The real reason the topic got brought up again is that the MAC is geographically one of the best fits for a team like North Dakota State. The MAC, or whoever else, would need to send NDSU an official invite before anything can happen. With UMass in the fold, however, the conference will have an odd number of teams. If they want to even that number out... well, then things could get interesting. But as of now that’s an if and nothing more.

It’s a fun thought experiment, though, and it’s one that seems to gain traction with each passing round of realignment in college football. What if the Bison were to actually make the jump? Where would that leave the FCS and the remaining teams within it? Does it help more than it hurts?

Let’s dive into this hypothetical.

It’s no secret that North Dakota State is the most dominant team to ever grace an FCS gridiron. They are head and shoulders above former greats like Georgia Southern, Youngstown State and Appalachian State. Winners of nine national championships from 2011 to 2021, NDSU has accomplished some truly unprecedented feats, not just in football, but in sports in general. The Bison owned an entire decade and strung together a run that may never be seen again at any level.

Games against them for a while, especially in Fargo, were all but a lock and it never seemed to matter who stepped up to the plate. A 47-5 all time playoff record. 13 semifinals appearances in 14 years. 9-1 in the big game. 181 (and counting) straight weeks in the STATS Top 25 poll. No one has ever done it like the green and gold.

So just what would it look like if the FCS were to lose its premier team?

Now, we aren’t here to put this hypothetical move under the microscope to see if it’s a good idea or not for NDSU and that MAC. That’s a whole different discussion that can be tackled another day. All we’re interested in is what the FCS would be like in a post-Bison era and how things might be for everyone else.

The most logical place to start in that regard would be right in the backyard of the Missouri Valley, the area that an North Dakota State absence would likely be felt the most consistently. Teams that struggle yearly with the boys in Fargo might at last see some newfound... or a return to... relevance.

Northern Iowa, who was once consistently a quarterfinal team if not more, has gone just 1-8 against NDSU over the last 10 seasons. In the last decade, UNI has only made it as far as the quarterfinals twice. You’d have to imagine fortunes would start to change for the Panthers not having to run into that buzzsaw every year.

The same could probably be said for North Dakota, another one of NDSU’s primary rivals. The Hawks have only beaten the Bison once since joining the MVFC in 2020 and, although that win was a decisive one, the series has gone lopsidedly in the way of North Dakota State.

Then there is of course the only team who has seen sustained success against the Bison; South Dakota State. If NDSU were to leave, as unfortunate as it may be, the Dakota Marker would likely go to the wayside for the foreseeable future. There has been some epic battles between the two schools dating all the way back to the early 1900s but the only feasible way to keep the yearly meetings up would be if SDSU were to move alongside the Bison as they did in 2004 when they joined the FCS.

That, of course, is just the more localized impact this would have. What would it look like in the bigger picture?

For one, the road to the top would get quite a bit easier for the other powerhouses around the country. Yes, South Dakota State is currently the cream of the crop and would still prove to be a mighty obstacle. NDSU being out of the way, however, opens things up a great deal for several others.

The Montana schools, for instance, have often seen really good seasons come to a grinding halt at the hands of the Bison. Despite the fact that the Grizzlies beat NDSU in last year’s semifinals, North Dakota State has ended UM’s season twice. And that’s nothing compared to what they’ve done to Montana State. MSU has fallen five times to North Dakota State in the postseason in practically every round and in every way including the 2021 championship and last year’s thrilling overtime second round bout.

Without them in the way one would have to imagine that the Montana teams, who are often regarded as the second best behind the NDSU and SDSU, would be showing up in the national title game a lot more often and probably even winning it. The last time either team from the Treasure State took home the FCS crown was when the Grizzlies did it way back in 2001.

The Big Sky Conference at large has been denied trophies many times because of the Bison. In 2018 NDSU bounced Eastern Washington in the championship.

Suffice to say, those particular fanbases would certainly not be sad to see the change.

Speaking of the national championship, the city of Frisco would certainly also see an impact, but it would be largely negative. Since becoming the host city for the title game in 2010, North Dakota State and its impressive following have descended on north Texas ten times. It’s become so commonplace for the NDSU faithful to be there in early January that bars and restaurants in the area have year-round Bison memorabilia up and sales of alcohol and food go through the roof when the fans arrive. It’s a very real economic boost that the town feels when the team is is there.

That is not to say that other fanbases don’t represent when given the opportunity. South Dakota State, Montana State and Montana have all proven in recent years that other contingents travel well, too. But losing the Bison fans would no doubt be a hefty blow for Frisco.

Outside of the national title game scene, however, the vacuum left behind after losing NDSU would likely be felt less and less the further you go down the FCS ladder. Look at a few random squads like Bryant, Drake or Wofford just to name a few. These are teams that seldom see the Bison in regular or postseason play. Yes, it does happen from time to time but the results are typically as lopsided as one might imagine. Wofford met NDSU in the 2017 quarterfinals and lost 42-17. Drake went down 66-3 in last year’s opening round.

Would those results really be all that different if those teams ran into a South Dakota State, Montana or Montana State? Likely not.

Parity is never a bad thing in sports and it would definitely make things more interesting to not have such a juggernaut around anymore. That parity, though, would most likely really only be visible at the top. The gap is still very real between the haves and the have nots of the FCS and there are many have nots.

Again, though, this is all nothing more than speculation right now. The Bison are firmly put at the moment and will once more be a force to be reckoned with this upcoming season. Whether or not the future holds the FBS, that’s to be determined by the greater powers that be on another day.