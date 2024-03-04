Sun Belt 2024 NFL Combine Notes

The Sun Belt Conference sent seven prospects to the 2024 NFL Combine. Not all were full participants, but some of the league’s finest individual talents from 2023 were able to continue already impressive legacies. A few may have even worked their way into improving their stock for April’s NFL Draft in Detroit.

Below are my notes on each of the Sun Belt prospects that was invited to the festivities in Indianapolis.

Rasheen Ali

An upper body injury sustained during practices for February’s Senior Bowl kept the Marshall running back from participating in drills during the combine. Ali is expected to be ready for an NFL training camp this fall. He did get measured though, registering an arm length of 31 1/4” and a hand size of 8 5/8”.

Frank Gore Jr.

Unsurprisingly, Gore received plenty of attention during the combine with his dad in attendance as a personnel advisor for the 49ers. The MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl did not run a 40-yard dash, or do both of the measurable exercises, but did put up 12 reps on the bench press. His performance in on-field drills was strong, however, showing very smooth footwork and good acceleration.

The Superback has reportedly had meetings with San Francisco and Buffalo.

Kimani Vidal

Vidal’s 40-yard dash was tied for the sixth-fastest among running backs at 4.46 seconds. His 10-yard split was 1.53 seconds. He also had 18 reps on the bench press and a shuttle run of 4.15 seconds. Vidal’s size might have some teams concerned, but the overall athleticism is clear as day. Vidal reportedly had a meeting with the Cleveland Browns during the week.

Ethan Driskell

At 6’8”, Driskell is one of the bigger prospects at any position in this draft class. That alone has scouts fawning over him. He did not run a 40-yard dash or any of the other timed drills, but measured in with an arm length of 35.38”, and a hand size of 10.50”.

Nathan Thomas

Former Ragin’ Cajuns offensive lineman Nathan Thomas has shown his stellar pass blocking ability at various points of his college career. His footwork and drill work was fine, but was overshadowed by some of the bigger storylines on the day of offensive line drills. Thomas might be a bargain Day Three pick come draft weekend.

Javon Solomon

The Troy defensive end was in the middle of the pack, in terms of testing among the defensive ends at the combine. He registered 23 reps on the bench press with a 4.72-second 40-yard dash. He also had a 37” vertical jump and a 9’11” broad jump.

Solomon has reportedly had informal meetings with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jontrey Hunter

Hunter’s combine was fairly strong, not participating in most testing, including the 40-yard dash, but showcasing good footwork and overall technique in on-field drills. The longtime Georgia State defender registered a 32” vertical jump and a 9’3” broad jump.

Hunter reportedly has had formal communication with the Philadelphia Eagles since the season ended.