A Perfect Season

The following is a guest post to UDD from author and South Dakota State fan Rich Jensen. Follow him here.

My dad brought up the subject with my mom using his characteristic dry humor and practicality, “We need to talk about what you’re going to do with me after I’m gone.”

And in less time than I’d have thought possible, they had sorted out most of his final arrangements, right down to the obituary, which he got to read and edit. He’d been fighting lung cancer since it was discovered by accident in 2019, and while we all knew that it was serious, I didn’t realize how serious it had gotten.

He was always a sports fan. Last year, one of his anniversary presents to me was a subscription to South Dakota State’s all-sports streaming package, and this year he bought me another pass.

The Jackrabbits weren’t part of his life until I came along. He got his degree from Augustana, a small school in Sioux Falls that, for a time, was one of SDSU’s biggest rivals. When I graduated from high school, I had this idea that I wanted to be an architect and SDSU offered a pre-architecture program. At least they used to offer it. It was cancelled the year I enrolled so I shifted my major to art—although I’m not entirely sure why. Eighteen year olds might be adults on a technicality, but their brains aren’t quite ready to be taken out of the oven yet.

The year after I graduated from SDSU one of my sisters enrolled there. Then my youngest brother, and finally my youngest sister. My sisters settled in Brookings after graduation, my brother and I in Sioux Falls. About ten years ago, having sent four of their six kids to Brookings and SDSU, my folks pulled up stakes and moved to Brookings as well. And it was around this time that dad started to follow the Jackrabbits a bit more closely.

South Dakota State won the FCS championship in January 2023, and my dad and I watched the game in our respective living rooms, chatting about it as it unfolded. I didn’t want to drive up to Brookings for the game because SDSU was playing North Dakota State, and while it was a game that the Jacks should win, I didn’t fully trust them. I’d seen SDSU come up short against the Bison too many times not to be worried about the results of this game, and my dislike of NDSU extends so far as to encompass the entire city of Fargo with an irrational disdain.

The sports fans in our family have a group chat going, and my dad was never one to edit his opinions about a team’s performance to spare the feelings of his kids—and, later, his grandkids. His standard line was that “the ghost of Dandy Don is warming up.” “Dandy Don” Meredith, of course, was famous for singing the chorus from the Willie Nelson song “The Party’s Over” during Monday Night Football games when things got out of hand. If the game hadn’t quite reached a point where a Dandy Don reference was warranted, he’d tell us that he was picking up “bad vibes.”

Now it didn’t bother me that he said stuff like this about a team that I had a rooting interest in—it bothered me that he was almost always right.

I was worried about driving up to Brookings, settling in for a good football game, only to have my dad observe—as SDSU developed yet another case of the yips against a team whose chief advantage going into the game was its reputation—that Dandy Don was waiting in the wings to sing the Jackrabbits off the national stage.

If we were going to watch the game together, I wanted it to be memorable.

I shouldn’t have been worried. I should’ve gone up there.

In short order the game turned into a retirement party for longtime SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier. The Jacks won 45-21 and the game wasn’t even that close. Dad may have made a Dandy Don reference, but if he did, it was about the Bison.

Stig hadn’t announced his retirement before the game, but my dad knew what was up. The 2022 championship was Stig’s 199th win. “You don’t think he’s going to stick around and at least get to 200?” “Nope. He’s going out on top.”

This was about the time that dad found out his oncologist was a huge SDSU fan. At least part of their regular visits last year were spent talking about the prospects of the basketball teams, and especially the football team.

When SDSU made the decision to move up to Division I in 2004, South Dakota was the last state in the nation to join D-I. Heck, even North Dakota, which has a smaller population, at least had a respectable D-I presence with the UND hockey program.

The move was not without its doubters. South Dakota shares its eastern border with two states that have Big Ten universities—enormous institutions with budgets and reputations that dwarfed that of “Moo U,” the unapologetically ag-oriented college in Brookings that had been a good—but not great—participant in the NCAA’s junior division. To the south, there was the University of Nebraska, a school which, academically, wasn’t quite as intimidating as the University of Minnesota or the University of Iowa, but with a football program which seemed unreachably far from SDSU. Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium is, on certain Saturdays in fall, the third largest city in Nebraska. By contrast, SDSU’s football stadium at the time was basically a concrete pile on one side of a football field topped by a metal box in which coaches and media alike boiled or froze, depending on the season. Idle moments could be filled by counting the number of dead flies in the window sills, and trying to determine how many were leftovers from the previous season.

In addition to being much smaller than its neighbors to the east, South Dakota was hit hard by the Great Depression. There was a time when South Dakota had three representatives in Congress; today it has only one. The failures of farms and the gradual depopulation of the state’s small towns over subsequent decades left behind people who were unsure whether any of this was really sustainable, much less capable of growth. For years, South Dakota’s top export was agricultural commodities, followed closely by young adults. Putting the state’s flagship university on a par with Minnesota and Iowa seemed to be courting failure in a very public fashion.

I thought the move to D-I was a good idea. So did my dad, eventually. Sure, SDSU wasn’t going to be in the same league as Iowa, Nebraska, or Minnesota right away, but they were never going to be in the same league if they stayed in Division II.

My dad was born in Mitchell, South Dakota, and went to school in Forestburg, a small town a little ways north that has only gotten smaller in the years since. He graduated at the top of his class—of fifteen.

He left the state to get his master’s in mathematics from the University of North Dakota, and after that he took a teaching job at Minot State, a fair distance west of Grand Forks, but still in North Dakota. While he was there the US government sent him an urgent invitation to serve his country. He fudged some of the details during his induction, saying that he didn’t really care for the outdoors, even though he grew up working on farms, and in the summer of 1969, just shy of his 26th birthday, master’s degree in hand, he was sent to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He wasn’t cowed by the drill sergeants’ routine, or some of the other, more intense aspects of training.

“They’d do these live fire drills at night, and I was sure they were shooting those tracer bullets at least ten feet over our heads,” he once told me, “but I wasn’t about to stand up and find out.”

The Army assigned him to Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, where he took on an extra job working for one of the movie theaters on the base. Eventually he met a girl from Saginaw, Michigan, who had enlisted in the Navy out of high school and had taken a job at the other movie theater on the base.

They were married in March of 1972, and ended up in Pierre, South Dakota, shortly thereafter, when my dad found a job working for the state.

The kids followed—four between 1974 and 1979, and then two more in the 80s.

Understandably, there wasn’t a lot of time for watching sports with a house full of little kids, and in any case, my dad’s favorite team was the Celtics, and in the 80s they mostly had to be followed in the newspaper and the late night news—except during the playoffs. He never really followed college sports, at least not when I was a kid.

Dad may not have had much time to follow sports with so many kids around the house, but he did teach us to play. He taught us how to throw a spiral (‘the important thing is to hold your shoulders straight and snap your wrist’), and we’d run routes in the backyard. I’d put on my Minnesota Vikings sweatshirt, even though it looked nothing like a jersey, and me and my brothers and sisters would run short routes, which meant hooking at the shed, or long routes, which meant taking a right at the shed, running past the sandbox, and looking for the pass somewhere in the vicinity of the swing set.

There was a dead patch and a rut in the lawn where home base was when we spent summers playing baseball with a plastic bat and ball, and eventually there was a basketball hoop in the driveway. Dad would move the cars onto the street in front of the driveway to get them mostly out of harm’s way and where they’d keep loose balls from rolling out onto the blacktop. A large elm hung over the left side of the court and interfered with any shot on that side more than about 15 feet from the hoop, and there was nothing regulation about the setup except the height of the rim. Dad made sure that was exactly ten feet high.

It was a pleasant surprise when, having retired and seen the last of his kids safely through college and into adulthood, my dad started talking to me about the Jacks.

South Dakota State still isn’t in the same league as the Universities of Minnesota and Iowa—neither literally nor figuratively—but the move to Division I has agreed with them. Since they became eligible in 2009 they’ve sent over 30 teams to NCAA tournaments in eight different sports and won over 50 conference and tournament championships. They’ve done this with a lot of local kids and a lot of kids who became local after they got a taste of life around here.

Those successes were South Dakota successes, and my dad was a South Dakotan first by birth and then by choice, coming back to the state at a time when many his age were leaving it.

That concrete pile where SDSU played football, with coach’s offices in trailers, and visiting team locker rooms in the basketball arena across the street, was replaced by a much larger edifice. It’s still an outdoor venue, and that puzzled my dad. “I don’t know why they didn’t build a dome.”

I pointed out that not only are domes much more expensive, they’re also much harder to expand. Besides—and I figured this would resonate with a guy who was also a Packer fan—playing outdoors in winter can be an advantage around here, if you’re used to it.

As the 2023 football season started, my dad and I resumed our Saturday afternoon chats during the games. Only once or twice did he say, “I don’t have a good feeling about this,” because SDSU’s 2023 season was one for the ages.

I have never, and I mean never, followed a football team that was this dominant.

SDSU’s replacement for a head coach with 26 years’ experience had zero experience in that position. In fact, he’d hardly been anywhere but SDSU. Sure, the team was returning a bunch of starters, and they’d benefited from an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, but I wasn’t as confident going into the season as my dad was. And once again, he was right.

The Jackrabbits were all but unstoppable. They played fourteen FCS teams during the season. Of those fourteen, eleven were playoff teams. They held those opponents—and nine of them were ranked in the top 25—to just 9.3 points per game.

However, those stats don’t capture what it felt like to watch these games. Apart from the game against Montana State, which came down to a last second catch that was inches away from ending up in the Bobcats’ favor, the Jacks systematically and methodically disassembled their opponents.

On the rare occasions where they were behind, it never seemed like a sustainable situation. Even when playing catch-up, the Jacks looked every inch the better team.

As an opposing coach, it must be frustrating to hold the line against a team for a certain number of plays, only to give up a long completion, or to lose a game as a result of a few big plays that just slipped by. Football’s a game of inches not just because it’s played on an enormous ruler, but because there’s often just a few inches that separate a tackle from a long gain or a deflected pass from a completion.

But the Jacks didn’t win games off of big plays, not for the most part. They made their living close to the line of scrimmage, with players who were hard to tackle, and who routinely got them five or six yards per play. In fifteen games, they punted the ball a grand total of 36 times. They scored points on 55 of 57 trips into the red zone.

And they didn’t make mistakes. They turned the ball over only 13 times, against 29 turnovers by their opponents, and, again, they played the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth ranked teams in the country, so they weren’t exactly feasting on inferior competition.

A Jackrabbit win seemed the only possible outcome as the season wore on. If the score was close at halftime, it took only a few minutes of the third period before it became apparent that SDSU had taken control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and from there the result was about as unexpected as night following day. Even in cases where SDSU didn’t blow out their opponent, the smallest lead felt safe.

My nephew was due to get married toward the end of the season, on November 3rd, and on Monday of that week, my dad went in for what had become a somewhat routine procedure to remove fluid that was building up around his lungs. This time something went wrong, and instead of coming home and feeling better after the soreness wore off, he got worse.

He went to the ER the next day and was admitted with a punctured lung. He stayed in the hospital until Thursday, and when he came out, it was with a walker and an oxygen machine.

The FCS playoffs started about a month later, and my dad made a point of asking me to come up to Brookings and watch them with him.

He hadn’t done anything like this before. Of course, with the Celtics—the other team that we both followed closely—going up to Brookings from Sioux Falls (about a one-hour drive one way) for each playoff game just isn’t feasible, but it was doable for the FCS playoffs. If the Jacks went the distance, they’d be playing four games.

So my wife and I went up there for the game against Mercer on December 2nd. The Jacks, to nobody’s surprise, won handily. They shut out Mercer 41-0, giving my mom an opportunity to complain that the Jacks’ coach, Jimmy Rogers, always looks grumpy.

The next week we drove up north into a biting 40 mile an hour wind for an early game against Villanova. Conditions were miserable for anybody who had to be outdoors for that one. A week later, describing it, Jimmy Rogers did, in fact, smile when he said, “I’m the coach, and I would’ve watched that game from home if I could’ve.”

From the warmth of my folks’ home, dad and I watched while SDSU looked a bit iffy in the first half. Although, honestly, with 40 mile an hour winds, nobody was going to look good. Once the second half started, though, SDSU took over, winning 23-12, and after the game my dad dozed while I watched the women’s basketball team easily defeat Northern Iowa.

Albany was the next scheduled opponent, and the game was on a Friday night. It was not close. Not even from the start. It was the last home game for SDSU’s seniors, and they made it count. The senior starters stayed in longer than they might have in ordinary circumstances, because they wanted to go out with a touchdown. The final score, 59-0, was one of the most lopsided semifinals in playoff history.

The championship game was three weeks later, on a Sunday in Texas. The Jacks were playing Montana on an allegedly neutral field surrounded by fans in blue and yellow. Once again, my wife and I headed up to Brookings. Now up till this point, SDSU had never beaten Montana. In fact, Jimmy Rogers’ last game as a player was against Montana in 2009. In that game, SDSU’s first playoff appearance in thirty years, the Jacks blew a 41-14 second half lead. This game ended differently. SDSU won 23-3 and secured back-to-back FCS championships.

In four playoff games, SDSU’s defense allowed one touchdown and three field goals, and Villanova got most of those points. They held their opponents scoreless on 44 of 48 drives. It was—if you were a fan of the Jackrabbits—an incredible performance, and I think all of us realized, at one point or another, that we were witnessing something historic.

Later that night Angie and I headed back to Sioux Falls. In the following weeks, my dad and my youngest brother, both Packers fans, celebrated their win over Dallas and grumbled about the way they lost to the 49ers. Like most people, we couldn’t figure out why the Bucks fired their coach in the middle of the season, or why they hired Doc Rivers.

We made plans, as we always do, for a family trip out to the Black Hills in March, an annual event where other people snowboard while Angie and I eat and are reminded just how loud the rest of our family is. I wondered if we’d be able to stay closer to Terry Peak, since my dad was now on oxygen and could maybe stand the higher elevations. I told myself that plenty of people use walkers and spend years on oxygen.

And then, on Saturday, February 3rd, the day after our fifth anniversary, I got a text from my mom. My dad had decided to start getting home hospice care, and he’d already figured out who was going to handle his funeral service.

My folks must have had at least an inkling of how serious his condition was when my dad asked me to come up to Brookings so that we could watch these last games together. The idea had occurred to me at the time, but I put it aside because I didn’t want to consider the possibility.

If you have good parents, and I did, they are always there when you’re a child—even when you don’t want them to be there, even when you think they don’t know what they’re doing, and even when they really don’t know what they’re doing, they’re always there. It takes a while, but eventually you realize just how important that is.

When you grow up and get out on your own, your parents are still there when you need them—or even when you just want to gab about whether the Celtics have a decent shot this year, or how stupid the latest team to hire Jason Kidd is for hiring Jason Kidd.

And all along you know they’re getting older, but you tell yourself that they aren’t that much older than they used to be. If you stop and look at them, you can see the years adding up, but that’s the thing, mostly you don’t. Most of the time, you think of them as who they’ve always been. Older than you, sure, but not old. Not really.

Then one day all that changes.

When we went up to visit my folks that Sunday, my dad spent most of the time dozing, and he wasn’t strong enough to walk, even with the aid of a walker.

Less than a week later, he was gone. But at least we had one last perfect season together.