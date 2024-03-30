2024 NFL Draft Profile: Josiah Ezirim

Josiah Ezirim

Position: OT

College: Eastern Kentucky

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 329 lbs.

Arm: 35 3/4”

Once a defensive lineman, EKU’s Josiah Ezirim has made quite the name for himself as an offensive tackle and is on the cusp of hearing his name called in the NFL Draft. Ezirim, who was a five-year player for the Colonels, switched sides of the ball after the 2020 season and has been an anchor on the team’s offensive line. An All-American selection, Ezirim bolstered an offense that finished third in the FCS in passing in 2022 and reached the playoffs that season. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that notched over 160 yards per game last fall and put up 17 touchdowns.

Ezirim has a good balance of size and athleticism which makes him a matchup problem for a lot of defenders up front. He is quick on his feet as a blocker and is excellent in his lateral movement, a skill that often allows him to recover if he finds himself out of position. He has proven to be a solid blocker particularly in the run game because of this as well.

His agility is notable for his sheer size. Weighing in at nearly 330 points, Ezirim stands at 6.5 feet; an ideal frame for an NFL-caliber lineman. Being able to move efficiently and rapidly with those measurements is something that has caught the eyes of scouts throughout this offseason. His strength is quite evident as he put up 28 reps on the bench press at the NFL Combine last month.

Ezirim, for all he does well, has shown some trouble when attempting to meet rushers at the edge. He plays with an elevated pad level that will need to be lowered if he is to truly be effective pass protection. These issues, however, are very teachable fixes that should get ironed out with professional coaching.

Final Analysis: Ezirim will likely be a Day 3 pick that will look to add depth to an NFL front seven. Size. strength and athletic ability will not be a problem and, in fact, should only get better the more Ezirim undergoes pro training regimens. There are some fundamentals that he will need to work through in order to have a chance at being a starter but he possesses all the natural abilities one could hope for as a hopeful NFLer.

Projected Selection: 7th Round (Day 3)