Conference USA 2024 NFL Combine Notes

Four players from Conference USA took part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine over the weekend. For each, the time in Indianapolis served as a decent opportunity to show their physical capabilities as well as their personalities, entertaining potential suitors for their professional careers.

These were my takeaways from the CUSA representation in Indy.

Austin Reed

Reed’s combine performance didn’t blow anyone away. He turned in a 4.82-second forty-yard dash and a 1.67-yard split. He had some good moments with his throws during on-field work, but unfortunately may have been a bit overshadowed by really strong days from Tennessee’s Joe Milton III and BYU’s Kedon Slovis, among others.

Malachi Corley

Corley ended up as a late scratch for the combine. No official reason has been released on that, but it shouldn’t affect his stock all that much. Corley had a strong week at the Senior Bowl and has a good college resume to fall back on. Western Kentucky hasn’t announced an official Pro Day yet, but that’s a possibility as well.

Tyrice Knight

Knight helped his stock most of any CUSA prospect during the weekend, showcasing both his strength and speed for scouts on hand. He was tied for first among the linebackers on the bench press, putting up 21 reps of 225 pounds. Knight was also one of four linebackers with a 1.54-second ten-yard split, the fastest time among the position group.

Knight reportedly has had two meetings with the New York Giants, making them the favorite to land the former UTEP linebacker.

X’Zauvea Gadlin

The Liberty tackle did well during on-field offensive line drills and was enthusiastically pushing the rest of his group throughout Sunday. The 6’4” 320-pound Tulsa transfer didn’t have the best numbers when it came to the quantifiable drills, particularly his ten-yard split split. Gadlin travelled ten yards in 1.9 seconds, tied for third-slowest among the linemen.

Per The Draft Network, Gadlin had meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals last week.