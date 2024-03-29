G5 QB Deep Dives: Brayden Schager - Hawaii

The Hawaiian Islands are no stranger to some of college football’s greatest signal callers. Names such as Colt Brennan, Bryant Moniz, Cole McDonald and Timmy Chang, Hawaii’s current head coach, have all etched their names atop many of college football’s most significant passing statistical categories during their tenures out in the Pacific.

Add to the list Brayden Schager: the Texas native who has statistically put himself into the conversation within that realm of legend at Hawaii. He eclipsed the 6,000-yard career mark last season, only the seventh quarterback in school history to do so. Schager is now fifth in Hawaii history in career passing yards.

Now entering his senior campaign, Schager looks to expand upon his best season at Hawaii in 2023 - a season marked by the resurgence of the iconic and familiar to Hawaii Football, run and shoot offense. Schager’s journey and resilience has been nothing short of admirable as the Wariors will be graced with a rare luxury within the Group of Five football world - a returning standout senior quarterback. Let’s take a deep dive into the qualities that make Schager special.

Height: 6’3

Weight: 225

Class: Senior

Hometown: Dallas, TX

High School: Highland Park HS

Notable Stats & Accolades:

2023 Season: 332/525 (63%) 3,542 yards, 26 TDs - 14 INTs, 63 yards rushing and 2 TDs

Career Stats: 618/1,032 (60%) 6,505 yards, 41 TDs - 29 INTs, 60 yards rushing and 2 TDs

2023 Mountain West Honorable Mention

Behind only Timmy Chang (current head coach at Hawaii), Colt Brennan, Bryant Moniz, and Cole McDonald in Hawaii career passing yards

As a true freshman in 2021, played in six games while starting three. In 2022, Schager played in all 12 games and started 10. The 2023 season was his first as the full-time starter for all 13 games

MECHANICS / POLISH

Mechanics and polish might seem like an overly simple quality to highlight for an upperclassman quarterback. However, it is the clear foundation to Schager’s success as a passer. From the ground up, he consistently plays with a great base. Simply put, the “base” is the platform from which quarterbacks throw in the pocket. A good base usually looks like this at the top of the quarterback’s drop: feet slightly past shoulder width apart, and cleats firmly in the ground, almost like a boxer would look when throwing a punch. This allows for the quarterback to release the ball as quickly as possible, and with full control of the velocity of the throw. Along with that, his top half is quick and as smooth as there is in college football upon delivery.

In a clip that should be used as “teach tape” when addressing quarterback mechanics, Schager delivers what will go down as a nine-yard touchdown pass, although the ball was on about a 22-yard frozen rope. We get a great picture at what that base should look like once Schager gets to the top of his drop. This ideal position allows him to snap this ball off in the efficient and precise manner that he does, as the ball is placed in the perfect spot for a throw like this - high and away from the defender. A good indication for solid quarterback mechanics is when high level plays look easy. This play against an SEC defense looked “too easy” for Schager.

ARM STRENGTH - ADVANCED INTERMEDIATE & DEEP BALL

When evaluating Schager, I felt the need to break up his arm strength write up into two categories: advanced intermediate and the deep ball. The intermediate passing game in football is usually defined as passes made within the 11-19 yard range while the deep ball range is usually defined as throws made from 20 yards and over. Along with this, we can dive into some more quarterback lingo - 1, 2, and 3 balls.

A 1 ball is defined as the “frozen rope” type passes that have zero arch and are delivered on a line with high velocity. The 2 ball are passes that are thrown firmly with solid velocity, but have a bit of touch and arch to them. The 3 balls are your deep, downfield passes with lots of arch for passes usually traveling around 30+ yards.

In Schager’s case, I felt the need to invent a new passing zone in between intermediate and deep ball called “advanced intermediate” which is the 25 to 35 yard range where we mostly see a 2 ball executed, as it is rare to see a quarterback being able to deliver a 1 ball in that yardage range. Schager, multiple times, put on film the ability to deliver within the “advanced intermediate” pass zone with a 1 to maybe a 1 ½ half ball. When addressing what “next level” arm talent looks like, this quality is certainly in the criteria. Of course, alongside this is Schagers proficient ability to hit receivers 40+ yards downfield and in stride.

ADVANCED INTERMEDIATE

Here we see the display of the 1 to 1 ½ ball, delivered with the slightest of arches, as Schager fits an absolute strike from 35 yards out for a touchdown in between three defenders. It’s passes like these from Schager in the 250-to-35-yard range that land on the rarer side of things when evaluating college quarterbacks.

DEEP BALL

In what seems to be a designed half roll to the left, we get a clear look at Schager’s deep ball proficiency. The major highlight here is the fact that Schager releases the ball from his own 25 yard line, and the ball is caught at the opponents’ 11 - meaning the ball was in the air for about 64 yards. In addition to this, Schager sets up to throw after rolling to the left while the targeted receiver is running a post pattern towards the right side of the field. Altogether, an exceptional display of pure arm strength and deep ball accuracy - a “next level” throw to say the least.

RUNNING ABILITY

After taking a look at Schager’s career rushing stats, you’d think he was the traditional pure pocket passer whose last resort rushing attempts were rarely effective. The film suggests otherwise, as Schager has shown the ability to do damage in the run game when unaccounted for. On multiple occasions, Schager was able to escape a crumbling pocket and pick up first downs on the ground.

With Air Force bringing six pass rushers on a blitz, the rest of the defense is in man coverage, meaning there is no one accounting for the quarterback. Schager immediately sees this as the pocket begins to collapse and takes off for a 40 yard gain. Although many teams may not respect Schager enough as a runner to have a spy assigned to him, plays like these may change that viewpoint and make defensive coordinators think twice when executing a blitz with man coverage on the back end against Hawaii.

“WHO HE IS” PLAY

In this clip, we see a combination of Schager’s arm talent and athleticism. Hawaii executes a seven-man protection play action pass and although the protection holds up, Schager begins to feel some pressure and slightly drifts to his left. After doing so, Schager delivers a touchdown to a crossing route going right from the opposite hash. Schager getting the pass to his target on time from that distance while drifting back is about as great a showcase of pure arm strength as you’ll see from him. In addition, Schager having to deliver this pass from a less than ideal platform while also altering his arm slot is a true testament to the caliber of athlete and overall player Schager is.