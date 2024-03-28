2024 NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Coker

Jalen Coker

Position: WR

College: Holy Cross

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 208 lbs.

Arm: 32 7/8”

Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker has the chance to make some school history next month at the NFL Draft. The Crusaders have not seen a player drafted to the pros since 1989 but Coker has a real shot to change that this year.

A four-year starter in Worcester, Coker helped his squad reach the FCS playoffs three times during his college career. He finished as the team’s leading receiver in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and was named to multiple All-Conference and All-American teams during his tenure. Coker is the school’s all-time leading pass catcher with 31 touchdowns and 2,715 yards. He was also a Walter Payton Award Finalist last fall.

What makes Coker so dangerous on the outside is his exceptional footwork. He is excellent at making cuts while running routes and getting back to the ball as necessary. His cuts are sharp and crisp, often allowing him to have a positioning advantage on defenders. Coker’s hands are outstanding as well and not just when making the catch. He knows how to win hand fighting battles with defenders when battling for the ball.

His awareness of where the chains are is another asset that helped Coker be one of the more efficient wideouts in the country in terms of picking up first downs last season. He makes a move toward the sticks after the catch and is not afraid to put his body on the line to reach the marker.

Coker, for all he does well, will need to make strides in his initial quickness off the line and his speed in general. He has displayed some trouble beating defenders at the snap which sometimes puts him at an early disadvantage on plays. He clocked a 4.57 at the NFL Combine, a time that isn't particularly fast, especially for wide receivers.

Final Analysis: Coker, in the right system and with the right training regimen, can still be a productive piece to a pro team. He has some work to do if he wants to be a starter but his prospects as a backup/special teamer are high. If he proves he can handle getting off the line against pro-level size and strength, he will be an asset to whoever drafts him, even if it’s in a depth role. His hand usage and agility will serve him well as will his willingness to add yardage after the catch. The question lies with his ability to improve his overall quickness, especially off the snap. Expect Coker to be a late round pick.

Projected Selection: 7th Round (Day 3)