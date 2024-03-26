2024 NFL Draft Profile: Myles Harden

Myles Harden

Position: CB

College: South Dakota

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195 lbs.

Arm: 29 7/8”

NFL teams that are looking to bolster their secondaries this year may have a hidden gem in South Dakota’s Myles Harden. A multi-year All-Conference and All-American cornerback for the Coyotes, Harden was a vital piece to his team’s defense over the last several seasons. He finished his college career with six interceptions, 26 defended passes and 143 total tackles. He also helped USD reach the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs last year, the furthest the program has ever gone in the Division I postseason.

Harden, who participated in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, is a fast outside defender who is excellent at tackling in one-on-one situations. His ability to quickly and smoothly change direction in coverage is something that has been noted several times during the pre-draft process by scouts and is also a trait that helps him win several contested plays on the ball in the air.

Standing at just 5-foot-11 and weighing in at under 200 lbs, Harden does not shy away from physicality. He possesses good, chest-up tackling practices and wraps up well upon contact. Pass-catchers rarely see yards-after-catch success when he is assigned to them in coverage.

Speed is also a non-issue for Harden. He ran a 4.50 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and finished the three-cone drill in 6.88 seconds. That speed allows him to stay with almost any receiver he is assigned to.

Outside of his physical assets, Harden is extremely knowledgeable in route concepts and has shown an above-average recognition in route development during plays. He keeps his eyes up and reads plays as they happen, not after. Pair that with his aforementioned speed and he is often one step ahead of receivers and meets the ball with great timing.

If there’s one knock to be had on Harden it’s his smaller build. Some have expressed worry about his wingspan that is not conducive to maximizing his effectiveness on the outside. With an arm length of under 30 inches, it is, at times, difficult for Harden to make a play on the ball when he is not in prime position, specifically in man coverage. He will need to work all the harder to perfect his other skills to make up for his smaller size at the next level.

Final Analysis: Harden’s path to being an NFL starter may be a long one but he possesses the physical attributes to get there. Concerns do linger about his health as he did miss significant time during the 2021 and 2022 seasons in college with injuries but his skills and ability to read plays serves him extremely well and ought to outweigh those concerns. Harden is speedy and not afraid to be physical with pass catchers, traits that may open doors for him on special teams as well. Expect him to be drafted in the later rounds.

Projected Selection: 7th Round (Day 3)