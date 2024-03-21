2024 NFL Draft Profile: Garret Greenfield

Garret Greenfield

Position: OT

College: South Dakota State

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 311 lbs.

Arm: 33.5”

One of the hottest offensive line prospects coming out of the FCS this year is Jackrabbits offensive tackle Garret Greenfield. A three-time All-American selection at South Dakota State, Greenfield was instrumental on the team’s front seven in its run to two consecutive national titles over the last pair of seasons. He paved the way for a rushing offense that averaged nearly 230 yards per contest last year and gave up just 11 sacks all season.

Greenfield is one of the most overall athletic offensive line prospects in this year’s class and he put that on full display at the Combine last month. Registering an outstanding 38.5” vertical jump, he set a new Combine record for linemen in that skill. Greenfield also tacked on a 9’5” broad jump.

Those numbers are particularly impressive for an athlete of his size and stature. Weighing in at 311 lbs and standing at 6’6”, Greenfield possess the desirable size for an NFL team. His strength is evident in how he throws his hands at incoming pass rushers with force and his ability to stay balanced when absorbing blows.

Greenfield does a good job at keeping his strong lower body loose which allows him adequate time to recover if he doesn’t make solid initial contact or if a defender catches him off balance. That looseness and agility is a trait that serves him well. Greenfield is able to quickly shuffle his feet and make a quick first step off the snap. It easier allows him to make necessary blocks in space as the protection dictates.

The main area of concern in his game right now is that he, at times, plays almost out of control. Scouts have noted that it sometimes gets him into tough situations in pass protection when he takes wild side-to-side steps that tend to throw off his rhythm.

Final Analysis: Greenfield has done nothing but boost his stock this offseason and will be an attractive mid-round prospect for teams looking to beef up their line. With athleticism that doesn’t get sacrificed in spite of his size, he shapes up to be a prime addition to any front seven. He’ll likely serve as a backup out of the gates but has all the attributes to eventually work his way into a starting role. If he can tune up his footwork issues then he will certainly serve as a reliable protector up front.

Projected Selection: 5th Round (Day 3)