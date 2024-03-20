What to Make of the Jam-Packed CAA in 2024 and Beyond

The CAA. It’s an interesting subject these days among football fans and followers. It’s a league unlike any other in the FCS but it’s not at all what used to be. It recently went through a name change that hardly anyone acknowledges or even knows about. It continues to grow with each passing year but it never seems to be gaining any traction.

What’s to make of the once-great conference and what sort of trajectory is it on?

The Colonial Athletic Association... correction, the Coastal Athletic Association as it’s now known... is one of the more fascinating organizations in all of college football and certainly all of FCS football.

Losing the Golden Boys

It wasn’t that long ago that it was the conference in FCS football. Before the Missouri Valley and Big Sky took hold of the subdivision, the CAA (also known as the Atlantic 10 Conference until 2007) sat atop the peak. From 2003 to 2010 the league was represented in the national championship seven times, winning four in that eight-year span. On top of that, it consistently received multiple playoff bids and always had at least one of its teams make a deep run in the postseason.

Even once North Dakota State began its dominance in the 2010s, the CAA didn’t fall off the map and that was thanks to, really, one program. James Madison was the cream of the crop in the league. Yes, every now and then a Delaware or Villanova would rise up but the Dukes carried the load.

JMU appeared in the national title game three times in that decade and are still the only team to have beaten NDSU in its own building during the FCS playoffs. 46 teams have tried and the 2017 Dukes are the only ones who have done it. In a subdivision that was starting to be owned by teams out West, James Madison was the only legitimate eastern power that could punch in that weight class.

Then they left.

In 2021 the university announced its intentions to jump ranks and link up with the Sun Belt Conference and not just in football. It was a move that the athletic department executed perfectly. In two FBS seasons JMU has compiled an impressive 19-5 record and has already appeared in a bowl game. The men’s basketball team just won 31 games and is playing in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. Times really couldn’t be much better in Harrisonburg right now.

For the CAA, though, losing the Dukes has been a devastating blow and one they may never truly recover from. The member that bore so much weight in terms of brand recognition is gone and no one has been able to pick up the slack in their absence. UAlbany made a nice run but got absolutely decimated by eventual champion South Dakota State last year. In 2022 William & Mary got equally embarrassed in the quarterfinals against Montana State. Those were the best runs for the CAA in recent years. With James Madison no longer around, the league is not able to compete with the upper tier of the subdivision.

It’s position in the national scene is slipping.

Going with the Flo

The league finds itself in a peculiar situation, one where it faces not necessarily an issue of size (we’ll get to that in a minute) but one of relevance. What makes leagues like the Missouri Valley and Big Sky so successful? The on-field product, of course, is a major factor. There are, however, several behind-the-scenes facets that also play a role.

One such facet is accessibility to fans and, in turn, exposure. That’s an area that, quite frankly, the league is miles behind all of its counterparts. While the rest of the FCS has sculpted out streaming and television deals with ESPN, the CAA has not. Instead it recently renewed its contract with FloSports (you can read one of UDD’s editorial columns on this deal here).

In essence, though, the agreement has been deemed a failure by many media members and fans alike. Flo is more expensive than ESPN+ and unless you’re a diehard fan of one of the teams in the league, odds are you aren’t opening your wallet for the service, especially with a quality that is typically not as good as most ESPN broadcasts. Because of that, there are a ton less eyes on the CAA during the regular season. Less eyes, of course, means less money coming in.

The deal with Flo goes through the 2026-27 academic year so they're locked down for a while with it. This, too, is hindering progress.

Quantity over Quality

In a college football world that is rapidly and rigorously changing, it’s easy to be left behind if one isn’t proactive (ask the Pac 12). If there’s one thing everyone can say with the certainty that the CAA is, it’s being proactive as far as its sheer membership numbers are concerned. The conference is the largest in the FCS with 15 current football affiliates and a 16th set to join this year.

It certainly appears that the league will likely never face the problems that the Big South, Ohio Valley, ASUN and WAC have all dealt with in having to form alliances to maintain the six-team threshold the NCAA requires to be postseason eligible. The CAA has grown in each of the last three seasons and it is, in large part, response to losing teams to the FBS like it has with JMU and soon will with Delaware.

It also, though, does not take a college football expert to look at what’s happening with that growth and realize that the league is not making an even trade in the teams it’s losing and the ones it is adding. The year James Madison departed, the conference added Hampton and Monmouth. Those two teams, in their combined Division I histories, have a total of eight postseason appearances and just one playoff win.

This last season, the CAA added Campbell and North Carolina A&T. The Camels have never been to the FCS postseason and have finished no better than third in their league standings since reintroducing football in 2008. The Aggies, while having a rich HBCU history with seven black college national titles, have only qualified for the FCS playoffs five times.

This year the league will be welcoming in one more squad. Bryant, who comes in from the Big South, has also never reached the postseason as a DI program.

So, is bigger better?

It doesn’t seem to be in this instance. Of course any of these aforementioned teams can turn their fortunes around and make some waves down the line. It’s not impossible and odds actually are that one of them will. How long will that take, though, and will they ever be what JMU was? What Delaware once was? It’s doubtful and the league will likely continue to spin its collective wheels because of it.

“Watered down” is a phrase thrown around a lot lately when referring to the CAA and it’s hard to argue against it in light of all this. When the 2025 season kicks off, the conference, which has laid claim to six national titles, will no longer have the teams who account for four of them.

Looking Ahead

All hope is not lost for but admittedly things don’t look fantastic for the foreseeable future. Delaware, as mentioned, is gearing up for its final FCS run this year and then it’ll be a C-USA school. The Hens, like James Madison did, leave behind a rich FCS legacy and there will be another big void that simply can’t be filled with the Bryants and Campbells of the world.

Teams like Villanova, Richmond and New Hampshire will still be around and it’ll be those schools that will be looked upon to carry the brunt of the success moving forward. All three of those programs have qualified for and won in the FCS playoffs over the last two seasons. UAlbany, too, seems put for the long haul but it is yet to be determined if last year’s great season was a fluke or the new norm.

Then there’s the other squads we haven’t mentioned at all. Teams like Rhode Island, Towson, Elon, Maine and Stony Brook; all of which haven’t moved the needle in a good while. None of them have shown signs of stepping up either.

The situation is not so dire that the CAA is in jeopardy of folding or anything drastic like that. They are still arguably the third best league in the FCS but things are not trending in the right direction. Can anyone in the league realistically compete for a national title in the near future? Probably not with what's happening with the Dakota and the Montana programs. There’s work to be done but some of that work can’t immediately undo what’s already been done. The CAA is stuck in a rut and there is no obvious way out of it at the moment.

The best hope they have is that someone, preferably one of the mainstay institutions like Villanova or Richmond, rise up and take the torch. But, even then, if one of them does what’s to say they too won’t eventually receive and accept an FBS invite? Lots of unknowns loom.

The times are tough for the FCS in modern college football but the CAA hasn’t done much to help itself either, it seems. Until it makes a move that truly swings the pendulum and does so for its own benefit, it feels as though the conference will be stuck in no-man’s land for the next little while.