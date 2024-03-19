2024 NFL Draft Profile: Jalyx Hunt

Jalyx Hunt

Position: DE

College: Houston Christian

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 252 lbs.

Arm: 34 3/8”

Hand: 10”

One of the top FCS pass rushing prospects, Houston Christian defensive end Jalyx Hunt is a force on the edge. He’s a wrecker on the line with athleticism and track-level speed to disrupt an offensive backfield. Hunt, the 2023 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, finished his productive collegiate career with 13.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss while at HCU and Cornell. He also forced five fumbles and recovered four more.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Hunt showed off his speed, clocking a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash and finishing the 10-yard split drill in a blazing 1.6 seconds. Those results should come as little surprise to those who have followed his athletic career as Hunt also has a background in track. He was a receiver in high school as well, so speed certainly is one of his strengths.

For as quick as he is, Hunt also is quite sizable with potential to bulk up even further, a trait that will be desirable to NFL squads. He is a versatile athlete who has experience playing safety and linebacker meaning and that too should be attractive to scouts as he can fit into several defensive molds, although his best prospects will surely come on the defensive line.

Hunt posted a 10’8” broad jump which ended up being the best of his group at the Combine. That leg strength is something that serves him extremely well in forming a solid base when squaring up with blockers.

One of area that scouts have expressed concerns in Hunt’s game, however, is his handwork when attempting to come off blocks. Several have noted that he needs to improve is hand placement when attempting to shed blockers, a mistake that can lead to holding penalties if he isn’t careful. That can and should be corrected, however, with pro-level coaching.

Final Analysis: Hunt will prove to be an asset for his speed and athleticism alone and, although he likely will not be an immediate starter, the potential is there to work into a regular role on a pro D line with enough conditioning and coaching. He, like several small-school rookies, will have some work to do to become a complete pro player but all signs point to him being able to do just that within a year or two.

Projected Selection: 6th Round (Day 3)