Western Carolina Tries to Keep Momentum After Tough Ending in ‘23

In a lot of ways, last season was very unkind to Western Carolina, despite them having a winning year. The most notable being that despite a 7-4 mark, the Catamounts were denied what would have been their first playoff appearance since 1983. By many measures it was one of the more successful seasons the program had seen. But it all was for naught after the selection committee opted to omit WCU from the field. What made the wound worse was that SoCon rival Chattanooga, with the same record and a loss to the Catamounts, got in.

Something like that has a way of zapping positive momentum in a big way and there was plenty of it built up last year in Cullowhee. The team gave its fans legitimate reason to be excited as it won more games than it had in six years. Will it all be lost because of the unceremonious conclusion last November? Head coach Kerwin Bell’s job is to make sure it isn’t.

One big thing the Catamounts will have going for them in 2024 is the return of star quarterback Cole Gonzales. As a sophomore last year, Gonzales ignited a high-octane offense that averaged over 500 yards (best in FCS) and nearly 38 points per game. Stopping WCU was no easy feat for defenses last fall and Gonzales was a major reason why, throwing for 2,803 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Now as a junior, he will play an even more vital role on offense seeing as the team’s other standout on that side of the ball, running back Desmond Reid, is now at Pitt. Reid was responsible for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns last year and that was with missing some time with an injury.

Retaining Gonzales couldn’t have necessarily been easy with the transfer frenzy the FCS typically sees this time of year. Around the subdivision, quarterbacks that had equally impressive showings last fall left for the FBS. Holy Cross’ Matthew Sluka is now at UNLV. Former UAlbany gunslinger Reese Poffenbarger has a new home at Miami. Idaho’s Gevani McCoy is now a Beaver at Oregon State. Gonzales, though, stayed and that not only gives WCU an early leg up but also speaks to what Bell is doing with the program.

That isn’t to say that the transfer portal hasn’t hit the Catamounts. Three of Gonzales’ former teammates (the aforementioned Reid, receiver Censere Lee and DB Andreas Keaton) all found new FBS homes while defensive lineman Brandon Smiley left for Elon. Buy and large, though, Western Carolina came out relatively unscathed.

Gonzales won’t be the only major name returning to the fold. Cornerback Samaurie Dukes, who led the defense with three interceptions last year, is back for his junior year. The Miami native got in on 29 tackles in 2023 and was instrumental on the back end. Also coming back is senior linebacker Ed Jones IV. Jones, who made 40 stops last year, was second on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss and was responsible for two turnovers.

Those are two important guys to have back for WCU because if there’s an area that needs work this year it’ll be the defense. The Catamounts surrendered over 200 passing yards per game last fall and gave up nearly 30 points per contest. If they can lower those numbers this year but still maintain their high offensive pass from 2023 then they have a chance to be really good.

There are certainly enough pieces there for Bell and his staff to work with to make another run in 2024. It’s the intangible things that may be the hardest to power through after a season of such hope came to such a disheartening end. Keeping a collective healthy mindset going through this summer will be key in how Western Carolina comes out this fall.

The Catamounts will open their season against North Carolina State on August 29.