G5 QB Deep Dives: Seth Henigan - Memphis

In an age where Group of Five standouts rarely stick around after a breakout season or two, Seth Henigan is an exception. The soon-to-be four-year starter is set to close out his highly decorated Memphis career out in the 2024 season.

Henigan began making waves at Memphis the first time he took the field for the Tigers in 2021 vs Nicholls State. By doing so, he became Memphis’ first quarterback to ever start a season opener as a freshman.

Since Henigan’s first start at Memphis, the intangibles have been obvious - the ability to master the offense quickly, sharp/aggressive decision making, and the poise to remain composed when attaining the role at a young age.

Here we’ll dive into some of the tangible aspects to Henigan’s game that, alongside those intangibles, have helped the Memphis Tigers field arguably the most prolific passer in school history.

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 210

Class: Senior

Hometown: Denton, TX

High School: Denton Ryan

Notable Stats & Accolades:

2023 Season: 317/475 (67%) 3,880 yards, 32 TDs - 9 INTs, 274 yards rushing and 5 TDs

Career stats: 811/1277 (64%) 10,366 yards 77 TDs - 23 INTs, 705 yards rushing and 8 TDs

2023 2nd Team All-AAC

Ended 2023 season ranked fourth in the NCAA for passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns

Has started every game since 2021

DEEP BALL

Of all the traits that come to light when evaluating Henigan - deep ball proficiency is the one that sticks out the most. He has a knack for being able to deliver the ball so that his receivers rarely break stride.

Henigan has a great feel for controlling the trajectory of the ball. He can layer throws perfectly over defenders and also has mastered the art of the moonball, allowing his receivers to run past defenders on vertical/post patterns.

In this clip, we see Iowa State in man coverage. Despite the pre-snap picture suggesting a potential zone coverage with two-high safeties and an off corner, Henigan recognizes this and immediately makes them pay. After a quick ball fake, Henigan takes his drop back, lets it fly and his receiver catches his pass perfectly in stride for a touchdown. With this combination of abilities, teams like Iowa State pay the price when playing man coverage, as this connection went for 51 yards and the deep ball touchdown before this one went for 70.

PRECISION PASSING

A 65% completion percentage through three years of starting, including a true freshman year, is not achieved without significant precision passing abilities. Henigan possesses the ability to place passes accurately in all parts of the field with different trajectories and velocity.

There are a few aspects of this play that make it so great. Let’s start off with the fact that Henigan had about 20 yards to work with in the red zone. He begins his drop back with his eyes left at a crossing route that is well defended by USF. At the bottom of the screen, we see the tight end release out into the flat. The tight end then turns his route up the field. When Henigan gets his eyes to the right side of the field, with an excellent display of anticipation, he delivers a touchdown. Along with the scanning of the entire field, the main highlight here is the combination of anticipation and touch. Henigan begins throwing this ball before the tight end passes the defender en route to the end zone. The ability to anticipate his tight end winning and deliver this throw with those kinds of spatial limitations are as exceptional as it gets.

ATHLETICISM - OFF-PLATFORM & OFF-SCRIPT PASSING

Henigan has more than enough ability to make plays off script - outside of the pocket as a passer and taking off as a runner. He does a great job remaining a passer for as long as possible when breaking out of the pocket by keeping his eyes down field and being able to make throws accurately in all spots of the field when completely off base.

After what looks like some sort of a bust in protection or just a free rusher getting home - Henigan turns a successful USF blitz into a chain moving play for the Tigers.

POCKET PRESENCE

On a consistent basis, we see Henigan taking his drop back and moving through progressions while remaining stoic in the pocket. Unflustered when the pocket gets a bit muddied, Henigan has shown to be able to deliver even when pocket conditions are chaotic or less than ideal.

Take this next clip, for example. It is one thing to be able play within the pocket and deliver when facing a three or four man rush. There is a whole other level to pocket play though - delivery when the defense brings heat. Arkansas State brings six pass rushers and once Henigan reaches the top of his drop and does not flinch. Although Memphis’ offensive line does a great job accounting for every pass rusher, there is some significant penetration. Despite this, Henigan remains unmoved in the pocket and delivers a first down completion while being hit.

“WHO HE IS” PLAY

To me, this play truly paints the picture of Henigan’s overall ability. Tulane’s six-man pass rush allows for the outside linebacker to come untouched en route to Henigan. In a combination of all of his highlighted abilities, Henigan shows the savvy of a veteran starting quarterback. The quick recognition of man coverage, accompanied by a blitz, triggers the fade-away step, allowing for that extra half-second to get the throw off. The athleticism to deliver the off-base throw and completion. Finally, Henigan demonstrates precision and accuracy by placing the ball in a spot where only his receiver could reach it, with great touch, just in the nick of time for a touchdown - as good as it gets.