Around The Dog Park: Setting High Expectations In Spring

To start things off this week, UMass is officially a member of the Mid-American Conference beginning with the 2025 football season. Several key members of the UMass delegation, including head football coach Don Brown, held a press conference on the decision.

“We’re no stranger to the MAC,” Brown said. “We’ve played two, three, four teams, and next year we’re playing five MAC opponents. It’s almost like we’re getting a transition year.”

AAC

Tulsa has a new QBs coach with a very intriguing background. Corey Dennis is Urban Meyer’s son-in-law and has received heavy praise from Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, and more over the years for his role in their respective successes at Ohio State and beyond.

This upcoming season, expectations are going to be high for Memphis football. It will be Seth Henigan’s final year and Ryan SIlverfield likely needs to continue elevating the program after ten wins last season. Can the Tigers make that happen?

CUSA

Defending Conference USA champions Liberty played their spring game earlier this month. Among other observations from A Sea of Red, Kaidon Salter threw a 60-yard touchdown pass. Read More

Speaking of quarterbacks, New Mexico State need to find a new starter after losing the top three names from last year’s depth chart at the position. Kentucky transfer Deuce Hogan and JUCO transfer Parker Awad are the top candidates, currently. Read More

Sun Belt