AAC unveils 2024 football schedule with Friday night title game

The American Athletic Conference unveiled its 2024 football schedule Wednesday.
For the second consecutive season, the AAC will feature 14 teams, but not everything remains stable in the conference. SMU officially departs for the ACC on July 1, while the AAC adds former independent Army in return to remain at 14.
2024 will mark Army’s first season playing a conference schedule since 2004 when it was affiliated with Conference USA. Note that Army plays nine teams from the AAC, but its annual rivalry game with Navy — still set for the second Saturday of December — is officially slated as a non-conference matchup, as it transpires after the AAC Championship Game.
The AAC Championship Game date is also a notable change. The first nine iterations of the event were all held on Saturday, but this year’s conference championship will kick off Friday, Dec. 6 at the campus of the team atop the AAC standings. The move from Saturday to Friday is likely connected with the demise of the Pac-12 Championship Game, which was a Friday night staple over the years. The CUSA also will play its 2024 conference title game on Friday, Dec. 6.
Another major change affecting the AAC this offseason is the introduction of a new commissioner. Mike Aresco, the lone commissioner serving the conference since its rebrand from the Big East in 2013, will retire following May 31, 2024. His successor is yet to be named.
Also, the 2024 season signifies the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which greatly opens access for the AAC. 2021 Cincinnati was the only team from the conference to qualify in the 4-team playoff era. But this year, at least five of the nine full FBS conferences are guaranteed a bid. The AAC dominated the New Year’s Six bid it shared with the CUSA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt, claiming it seven of the last nine seasons which could bode well for playoff access in this new era.
2024 AAC Football Schedule
|Week
|Saturday Date
|Army
|Charlotte
|East Carolina
|Florida Atlantic
|Memphis
|Navy
|North Texas
|Rice
|South Florida
|Temple
|Tulane
|Tulsa
|UAB
|UTSA
|1
|Sat, Aug. 31
|vs. Lehigh (FCS) [Fri]*
|vs. James Madison*
|vs. Norfolk State (FCS)*
|at Michigan State*
|vs. North Alabama (FCS)*
|vs. Bucknell (FCS)*
|at South Alabama*
|vs. Sam Houston*
|vs. B-CU (FCS)*
|at Oklahoma*
|vs. SE LA (FCS) [Thu]*
|vs. NW State (FCS)*
|vs. Alcorn (FCS) [Thu]*
|vs. Kennesaw State*
|2
|Sat, Sep. 7
|at Florida Atlantic
|at North Carolina*
|at Old Dominion*
|vs. Army
|vs. Troy*
|vs. Temple
|vs. Stephen F. Austin (FCS)*
|vs. Texas Southern (FCS)*
|at Alabama*
|at Navy
|vs. Kansas State*
|at Arkansas State*
|at ULM*
|at Texas State*
|3
|Sat, Sep. 14
|BYE
|vs. Gardner-Webb (FCS)*
|vs. Appalachian State*
|vs. FIU*
|at Florida State*
|BYE
|at Texas Tech*
|at Houston*
|at Southern Miss*
|vs. Coastal Carolina*
|at Oklahoma*
|vs. Oklahoma State*
|at Arkansas*
|at Texas*
|4
|Sat, Sep. 21
|vs. Rice
|at Indiana*
|at Liberty*
|at UConn*
|at Navy
|vs. Memphis
|vs. Wyoming*
|at Army
|vs. Miami (FL)*
|vs. Utah State*
|at Louisiana*
|at Louisiana Tech*
|BYE
|vs. HCU (FCS)*
|5
|Sat, Sep. 28
|at Temple [Thu]
|at Rice
|vs. UTSA
|vs. Wagner (FCS)*
|vs. Middle Tennessee*
|at UAB
|vs. Tulsa
|vs. Charlotte
|at Tulane
|vs. Army [Thu]
|vs. South Florida
|at North Texas
|vs. Navy
|at East Carolina
|6
|Sat, Oct. 5
|at Tulsa
|vs. East Carolina
|at Charlotte
|BYE
|BYE
|at Air Force*
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|at UConn*
|at UAB
|vs. Army
|vs. Tulane
|BYE
|7
|Sat, Oct. 12
|vs. UAB
|BYE
|BYE
|vs. North Texas
|at South Florida [Fri]
|BYE
|at Florida Atlantic
|vs. UTSA
|vs. Memphis [Fri]
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|at Army
|at Rice
|8
|Sat, Oct. 19
|vs. East Carolina
|at Navy
|at Army
|at UTSA
|vs. North Texas
|vs. Charlotte
|at Memphis
|at Tulane
|vs. UAB
|vs. Tulsa
|vs. Rice
|at Temple
|at South Florida
|vs. Florida Atlantic
|9
|Sat, Oct. 26
|BYE
|at Memphis
|vs. Temple
|BYE
|at Charlotte
|vs. Notre Dame [neutral]*
|vs. Tulane
|at UConn*
|BYE
|at East Carolina
|at North Texas
|vs. UTSA
|BYE
|at Tulsa
|10
|Sat, Nov. 2
|vs. Air Force*
|vs. Tulane [Thu]
|BYE
|vs. South Florida [Fri]
|vs. UTSA
|at Rice
|BYE
|vs. Navy
|at Florida Atlantic [Fri]
|BYE
|at Charlotte [Thu]
|at UAB
|vs. Tulsa
|vs. Memphis
|11
|Sat, Nov. 9
|at North Texas
|BYE
|vs. Florida Atlantic [Thu]
|at East Carolina [Thu]
|vs. Rice [Fri]
|at South Florida
|vs. Army
|at Memphis [Fri]
|vs. Navy
|at Tulane
|vs. Temple
|BYE
|vs. UConn*
|BYE
|12
|Sat, Nov. 16
|BYE
|vs. South Florida
|at Tulsa [Thu]
|at Temple
|vs. UAB
|vs. Tulane
|at UTSA [Fri]
|BYE
|at Charlotte
|vs. Florida Atlantic
|at Navy
|vs. East Carolina [Thu]
|at Memphis
|vs. North Texas [Fri]
|13
|Sat, Nov. 23
|vs. Notre Dame [neutral]*
|at Florida Atlantic
|at North Texas
|vs. Charlotte
|BYE
|BYE
|vs. East Carolina
|at UAB
|vs. Tulsa
|at UTSA [Fri or Sat]
|BYE
|at South Florida
|vs. Rice
|vs. Temple [Fri or Sat]
|14
|Sat, Nov. 30
|vs. UTSA
|vs. UAB [Fri or Sat]
|vs. Navy [Fri or Sat]
|at Tulsa
|at Tulane [Thu]
|vs. East Carolina [Fri or Sat]
|at Temple
|vs. South Florida [Fri or Sat]
|at Rice [Fri or Sat]
|vs. North Texas
|vs. Memphis [Thu]
|vs. Florida Atlantic
|at Charlotte [Fri or Sat]
|at Army
|15
|Fri, Dec. 6
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|AAC Championship Game
|16
|Sat, Dec. 14
|vs. Navy [neutral]*
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|vs. Army [neutral]*
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
|BYE
Schedule notes
- The 10th annual AAC Championship Game will take place Friday, Dec. 6. For the first time ever, the game will be on Friday night as opposed to Saturday, and it will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN. The AAC Championship Game is one of four conference championship games (CUSA, Mountain West, Sun Belt) located at the campus of the team at the top of the league standings, as opposed to a neutral site. The last two AAC Championship Games were played at Yulman Stadium in Tulane due to the Green Wave’s success in conference play.
- Army and Navy will play in several neutral site games. The annual Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14 is set to transpire at FedEx Field in Landover, MD — home of the Washington Commanders. As mentioned above, this is a non-conference matchup. Both military academies also play Notre Dame in a neutral location. Army’s Nov. 9 clash with the Fighting Irish is located at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY, while Navy’s Oct. 26 meeting with Notre Dame will kick off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ — home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
- For the first time in AAC history, there will be Thanksgiving Day football. Memphis will play at Tulane in New Orleans on Thursday, Nov. 28 — a holiday which has typically been reserved for the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State in recent years.
- The most common non-conference opponent for AAC teams in 2024 is former AAC member UConn. The Huskies departed from the league after the 2019 season to become independent, but they face four different members this fall. UConn travels to East Carolina on Sept. 21, hosts Temple on Oct. 5, hosts Rice on Oct. 26, and travels to UAB on Nov. 9.
- Temple is the only AAC team that does not have an FCS opponent on its 2024 non-conference schedule. The Owls face Oklahoma and UConn on the road and host Coastal Carolina and Utah State.
- North Texas will not play SMU for the first time since 2013. The two Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex based colleges squared off every season from 2014-22 as perennial non-conference opponents, and last year, as AAC rivals. Nicknamed the “Safeway Bowl,” the rivalry concludes for the time being given SMU’s move to the ACC.
- UTSA’s Week 1 matchup at the Alamodome will be the first FBS game in Kennesaw State program history. Kennesaw State is the lone team making the jump to the highest level of college football this year, and it will get acquainted to FBS life against Jeff Traylor’s Roadrunners in San Antonio.
- The Thursday and Friday night AAC schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 29: Southeastern Louisiana (FCS) at Tulane
Thursday, Aug. 29: Alcorn State (FCS) at UAB
Friday, Aug. 30: Lehigh (FCS) at Army
Thursday, Sept. 26: Army at Temple
Friday, Oct. 11: Memphis at South Florida
Thursday, Oct. 31: Tulane at Charlotte
Friday, Nov. 1: South Florida at Florida Atlantic
Thursday, Nov. 7: Florida Atlantic at East Carolina
Friday, Nov. 8: Rice at Memphis
Thursday, Nov. 14: East Carolina at Tulsa
Friday, Nov. 15: North Texas at UTSA
Thursday, Nov. 28: Memphis at Tulane
- Excluding games listed as “Friday or Saturday” without a set date, Memphis is the only team that plays more than two Thursday and Friday games. One team can potentially play all of its games on Saturday, and that’s Navy, pending the date of its Week 14 game against East Carolina.
- There are four games currently listed as “Friday or Saturday” on the schedule. These selections will be finalized by the AAC on Oct. 14:
Week 13: Temple at UTSA (Nov. 22 or 23)
Week 14: UAB at Charlotte (Nov. 29 or 30)
Week 14: East Carolina at Navy (Nov. 29 or 30)
Week 14: South Florida at Rice (Nov. 29 or 30)
