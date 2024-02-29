AAC unveils 2024 football schedule with Friday night title game

The American Athletic Conference unveiled its 2024 football schedule Wednesday.

For the second consecutive season, the AAC will feature 14 teams, but not everything remains stable in the conference. SMU officially departs for the ACC on July 1, while the AAC adds former independent Army in return to remain at 14.

2024 will mark Army’s first season playing a conference schedule since 2004 when it was affiliated with Conference USA. Note that Army plays nine teams from the AAC, but its annual rivalry game with Navy — still set for the second Saturday of December — is officially slated as a non-conference matchup, as it transpires after the AAC Championship Game.

The AAC Championship Game date is also a notable change. The first nine iterations of the event were all held on Saturday, but this year’s conference championship will kick off Friday, Dec. 6 at the campus of the team atop the AAC standings. The move from Saturday to Friday is likely connected with the demise of the Pac-12 Championship Game, which was a Friday night staple over the years. The CUSA also will play its 2024 conference title game on Friday, Dec. 6.

Another major change affecting the AAC this offseason is the introduction of a new commissioner. Mike Aresco, the lone commissioner serving the conference since its rebrand from the Big East in 2013, will retire following May 31, 2024. His successor is yet to be named.

Also, the 2024 season signifies the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which greatly opens access for the AAC. 2021 Cincinnati was the only team from the conference to qualify in the 4-team playoff era. But this year, at least five of the nine full FBS conferences are guaranteed a bid. The AAC dominated the New Year’s Six bid it shared with the CUSA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt, claiming it seven of the last nine seasons which could bode well for playoff access in this new era.

2024 AAC Football Schedule Week Saturday Date Army Charlotte East Carolina Florida Atlantic Memphis Navy North Texas Rice South Florida Temple Tulane Tulsa UAB UTSA Week Saturday Date Army Charlotte East Carolina Florida Atlantic Memphis Navy North Texas Rice South Florida Temple Tulane Tulsa UAB UTSA 1 Sat, Aug. 31 vs. Lehigh (FCS) [Fri]* vs. James Madison* vs. Norfolk State (FCS)* at Michigan State* vs. North Alabama (FCS)* vs. Bucknell (FCS)* at South Alabama* vs. Sam Houston* vs. B-CU (FCS)* at Oklahoma* vs. SE LA (FCS) [Thu]* vs. NW State (FCS)* vs. Alcorn (FCS) [Thu]* vs. Kennesaw State* 2 Sat, Sep. 7 at Florida Atlantic at North Carolina* at Old Dominion* vs. Army vs. Troy* vs. Temple vs. Stephen F. Austin (FCS)* vs. Texas Southern (FCS)* at Alabama* at Navy vs. Kansas State* at Arkansas State* at ULM* at Texas State* 3 Sat, Sep. 14 BYE vs. Gardner-Webb (FCS)* vs. Appalachian State* vs. FIU* at Florida State* BYE at Texas Tech* at Houston* at Southern Miss* vs. Coastal Carolina* at Oklahoma* vs. Oklahoma State* at Arkansas* at Texas* 4 Sat, Sep. 21 vs. Rice at Indiana* at Liberty* at UConn* at Navy vs. Memphis vs. Wyoming* at Army vs. Miami (FL)* vs. Utah State* at Louisiana* at Louisiana Tech* BYE vs. HCU (FCS)* 5 Sat, Sep. 28 at Temple [Thu] at Rice vs. UTSA vs. Wagner (FCS)* vs. Middle Tennessee* at UAB vs. Tulsa vs. Charlotte at Tulane vs. Army [Thu] vs. South Florida at North Texas vs. Navy at East Carolina 6 Sat, Oct. 5 at Tulsa vs. East Carolina at Charlotte BYE BYE at Air Force* BYE BYE BYE at UConn* at UAB vs. Army vs. Tulane BYE 7 Sat, Oct. 12 vs. UAB BYE BYE vs. North Texas at South Florida [Fri] BYE at Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA vs. Memphis [Fri] BYE BYE BYE at Army at Rice 8 Sat, Oct. 19 vs. East Carolina at Navy at Army at UTSA vs. North Texas vs. Charlotte at Memphis at Tulane vs. UAB vs. Tulsa vs. Rice at Temple at South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic 9 Sat, Oct. 26 BYE at Memphis vs. Temple BYE at Charlotte vs. Notre Dame [neutral]* vs. Tulane at UConn* BYE at East Carolina at North Texas vs. UTSA BYE at Tulsa 10 Sat, Nov. 2 vs. Air Force* vs. Tulane [Thu] BYE vs. South Florida [Fri] vs. UTSA at Rice BYE vs. Navy at Florida Atlantic [Fri] BYE at Charlotte [Thu] at UAB vs. Tulsa vs. Memphis 11 Sat, Nov. 9 at North Texas BYE vs. Florida Atlantic [Thu] at East Carolina [Thu] vs. Rice [Fri] at South Florida vs. Army at Memphis [Fri] vs. Navy at Tulane vs. Temple BYE vs. UConn* BYE 12 Sat, Nov. 16 BYE vs. South Florida at Tulsa [Thu] at Temple vs. UAB vs. Tulane at UTSA [Fri] BYE at Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic at Navy vs. East Carolina [Thu] at Memphis vs. North Texas [Fri] 13 Sat, Nov. 23 vs. Notre Dame [neutral]* at Florida Atlantic at North Texas vs. Charlotte BYE BYE vs. East Carolina at UAB vs. Tulsa at UTSA [Fri or Sat] BYE at South Florida vs. Rice vs. Temple [Fri or Sat] 14 Sat, Nov. 30 vs. UTSA vs. UAB [Fri or Sat] vs. Navy [Fri or Sat] at Tulsa at Tulane [Thu] vs. East Carolina [Fri or Sat] at Temple vs. South Florida [Fri or Sat] at Rice [Fri or Sat] vs. North Texas vs. Memphis [Thu] vs. Florida Atlantic at Charlotte [Fri or Sat] at Army 15 Fri, Dec. 6 AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game AAC Championship Game 16 Sat, Dec. 14 vs. Navy [neutral]* BYE BYE BYE BYE vs. Army [neutral]* BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE

Schedule notes

The 10th annual AAC Championship Game will take place Friday, Dec. 6. For the first time ever, the game will be on Friday night as opposed to Saturday, and it will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN. The AAC Championship Game is one of four conference championship games (CUSA, Mountain West, Sun Belt) located at the campus of the team at the top of the league standings, as opposed to a neutral site. The last two AAC Championship Games were played at Yulman Stadium in Tulane due to the Green Wave’s success in conference play.

Army and Navy will play in several neutral site games. The annual Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14 is set to transpire at FedEx Field in Landover, MD — home of the Washington Commanders. As mentioned above, this is a non-conference matchup. Both military academies also play Notre Dame in a neutral location. Army’s Nov. 9 clash with the Fighting Irish is located at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY, while Navy’s Oct. 26 meeting with Notre Dame will kick off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ — home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

For the first time in AAC history, there will be Thanksgiving Day football. Memphis will play at Tulane in New Orleans on Thursday, Nov. 28 — a holiday which has typically been reserved for the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State in recent years.

The most common non-conference opponent for AAC teams in 2024 is former AAC member UConn. The Huskies departed from the league after the 2019 season to become independent, but they face four different members this fall. UConn travels to East Carolina on Sept. 21, hosts Temple on Oct. 5, hosts Rice on Oct. 26, and travels to UAB on Nov. 9.

Temple is the only AAC team that does not have an FCS opponent on its 2024 non-conference schedule. The Owls face Oklahoma and UConn on the road and host Coastal Carolina and Utah State.

North Texas will not play SMU for the first time since 2013. The two Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex based colleges squared off every season from 2014-22 as perennial non-conference opponents, and last year, as AAC rivals. Nicknamed the “Safeway Bowl,” the rivalry concludes for the time being given SMU’s move to the ACC.

UTSA’s Week 1 matchup at the Alamodome will be the first FBS game in Kennesaw State program history. Kennesaw State is the lone team making the jump to the highest level of college football this year, and it will get acquainted to FBS life against Jeff Traylor’s Roadrunners in San Antonio.

The Thursday and Friday night AAC schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 29: Southeastern Louisiana (FCS) at Tulane

Thursday, Aug. 29: Alcorn State (FCS) at UAB

Friday, Aug. 30: Lehigh (FCS) at Army

Thursday, Sept. 26: Army at Temple

Friday, Oct. 11: Memphis at South Florida

Thursday, Oct. 31: Tulane at Charlotte

Friday, Nov. 1: South Florida at Florida Atlantic

Thursday, Nov. 7: Florida Atlantic at East Carolina

Friday, Nov. 8: Rice at Memphis

Thursday, Nov. 14: East Carolina at Tulsa

Friday, Nov. 15: North Texas at UTSA

Thursday, Nov. 28: Memphis at Tulane

Excluding games listed as “Friday or Saturday” without a set date, Memphis is the only team that plays more than two Thursday and Friday games. One team can potentially play all of its games on Saturday, and that’s Navy, pending the date of its Week 14 game against East Carolina.

There are four games currently listed as “Friday or Saturday” on the schedule. These selections will be finalized by the AAC on Oct. 14:

Week 13: Temple at UTSA (Nov. 22 or 23)

Week 14: UAB at Charlotte (Nov. 29 or 30)

Week 14: East Carolina at Navy (Nov. 29 or 30)

Week 14: South Florida at Rice (Nov. 29 or 30)