The Six Best Themed FCS Games Every Year

College football fans love tradition and it runs rampant throughout the sport. You’ve heard of the big ones like Penn State’s “White Out” contest or all the pageantry that comes with the Army-Navy game. It seems like almost every school has its “thing” and they come in a wide variety of forms. It isn’t just your Penn States of the world, though, that have these special occasions. If you were to travel around the FCS map of college football you’d find an equal number of unique games and events that are celebrated every year.

Here are the six must-see themed games put on by FCS schools.

#6 “Harvest Bowl” - North Dakota State

Being the land grant university in North Dakota, the Bison pay homage to its agricultural roots and agricultural achievements every year with their “Harvest Bowl” festivities in mid-November. Usually coinciding with the last regular season home game, the school puts on an agricultural awards banquet in Fargo the night before the contest. Thousands of dollars in scholarships are handed out and folks from across North Dakota as well as Minnesota are recognized. NDSU has played the Harvest Bowl game 49 times and has only ever lost it twice. This year the Bison will host Missouri State on November 16 for the 50th edition of the game.

#5 “Mocs Flock Finley Night” - Chattanooga

Every year before Chattanooga’s first home game of the season the school puts on its “Flock Finley Night”. Created to help incoming students get introduced to Chattanooga football. Underclassmen can go down on the turf at the team’s Finley Stadium and participate in run out from the team’s tunnel prior to kickoff. The Mocs have hosted this event for 16 years running now and will put it on again this fall when they welcome in SoCon foe Mercer on September 14.

#4 “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” - North Carolina A&T

If there’s one school that knows how to do homecoming up big its North Carolina A&T and they’ve aptly named their weeklong celebration in Greensboro. A yearly concert often featuring some of the biggest names in R&B and Hip Hop highlights the festivities with artists like Lil’ Baby and Summer Walker having performed. Tack that on with a fashion show, the famed Blue and Gold Drumline and Mr. and Ms. A&T and you’ve got a showcase of school spirit that rivals anyone in the nation, FCS or otherwise. It was estimated that nearly 80,000 people attended the events last year and brought in roughly $25 million to the local economy. This season the Aggies will open their doors to Hampton on October 19 for their highly-anticipated homecoming game.

#3 “Potato Bowl” - North Dakota

No, it’s not that Potato Bowl; the one played on the blue turf in Boise. It’s the Grand Forks version and it’s arguably better. Headlined by a world record French fry feed and a fry eating contest, the Hawks really lean into the potato theme for what is typically a mid-September game. UND participated in the first “Potato Bowl” game clear back in 1966 and has gone on to host the event for 57 years. The football game usually kicks off shortly after a downtown potato-themed parade. The Hawks are 45-12 all time in the game and have won four straight.

#2 “Gold Rush” - Montana State

Routinely scheduled as the first home outing of the year for Montana State, the annual “Gold Rush” game is a sight to behold in Bozeman. The contest usually falls in early September and kicks off in the evening going into the night under the lights at Bobcat Stadium. The 18,000 plus in attendance are encouraged to wear gold apparel that matches what the Bobcats players typically don during the game. Yellow is abundant throughout the stadium, field and stands alike, and the visiting team doesn’t usually fare too well in what always seems to be a sellout crowd in of the FCS’ biggest venues. Since the game’s inception in 2007, MSU has gone 15-1 in its home openers, winning by an average of 27.3 points. The Bobcats will face Maine in this year’s “Gold Rush” game on September 7.

#1 “Hobo Day” - South Dakota State

The “Hobo Day” celebration in Brookings is a big deal and can really be a month-long commitment for the diehard. On top of dressing the part of a traditional hobo, fans and students often put down the razors for a month and do not shave to sell it. The town hosts a parade in which floats designed by SDSU students are showcased. The celebration aligns with the Jackrabbits homecoming contest and the result is usually a wild on-campus and game environment. The Jacks and “Hobo Day” have gone hand in hand since the early 1900s and the event seems to get bigger every year. This season South Dakota State will play Youngstown State for the game on October 12 and will be looking to make it three homecoming wins in a row.