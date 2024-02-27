Montana to Host FCS-Record Eight Regular Season Home Games in 2025

Fresh off a trip to the national championship game last season, the Montana football team is already looking onward and upward. On Tuesday this week, the school announced that its football program has finalized its football schedule for the 2025 season and it’s a record-setting slate.

In two years the Grizzlies’ 12-game schedule will feature a whopping eight contests at home, making them the first known FCS program to date to do so. Those eight games will feature several of the team’s big rivals including Eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana State. The other five matchups will be against Central Washington (Division II), North Dakota, Indiana State, Cal Poly and Sacred Heart.

“The opportunity to play eight home football games during the regular season is unprecedented in the FCS. We would not be able to build this schedule without the amazing fan base we have here at Montana. Putting a football schedule together is no easy task and I credit Ryan Martin with the support of Coach [Bobby] Hauck for piecing this together,” said Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam in a press release.

That 2025 campaign could end up being a slog for UM, despite only traveling four times. The Grizzlies will receive a Week 1 bye that year and, with 13 Saturdays falling between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving, it means they will have to play for 12 consecutive weeks.

All of this comes after an upcoming 2024 season in which Montana will host seven regular season contests for the first time in 17 years and only the fifth time in school history. Homefield advantage is a big deal for teams like UM. The Griz went 9-0 at home last fall (including playoffs) and have only lost twice in Washington-Grizzly Stadium since 2019.

The Grizzlies will kick off their 2024 run against Missouri State at home on August 31.