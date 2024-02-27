Former James Madison QB Jordan McCloud commits to Texas State

Although most transfer portal activity was completed in December and January, one star quarterback remained uncommitted until the final days of February.

Jordan McCloud was one of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the portal, fresh off receiving Sun Belt Player of the Year honors at James Madison. The First Team All-Sun Belt quarterback led the Dukes to an 11-2 record last fall, which would have qualified for a conference championship game appearance had James Madison been eligible. But James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti left for the Indiana job in late November, causing many key cogs of that Dukes team to head elsewhere.

One day after Cignetti’s departure, McCloud announced entry into the transfer portal. But now, the Sun Belt’s top player finally knows his destination and he is sticking in the conference that housed his success. The former James Madison quarterback is Texas State bound.

Texas State brings in a quarterback who threw for 3,657 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2023. McCloud ranked 10th nationally in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns, making a name for himself as one of the country’s elite gunslingers. He attained those stats on an efficient completion clip of 68.2 percent, all while contributing significantly as a runner with eight rushing touchdowns.

Texas State will mark McCloud’s fourth FBS stop. The Tampa native originally played for his hometown team South Florida, starting 17 games for the Bulls in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, he ventured out west to Arizona where he recorded two starts in Pac-12 country. McCloud did not make an appearance in 2022 with the Wildcats, but immediately witnessed a breakout upon arriving at James Madison in 2023. With 12 starts last season, the 6’0”, 199 pound veteran quarterback strolls into San Marcos, TX with 31 career starts under his belt.

The seventh-year senior joins a Texas State quarterback room which had a tumultuous offseason. The Bobcats signed former Washington State and Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura in January, but legal concerns regarding de Laura’s arrival quickly arose, and de Laura withdrew from the university roughly a week after committing. Shortly after de Laura announced his transfer to Texas State, incumbent starting quarterback TJ Finley entered the portal and committed to Western Kentucky, suddenly leaving the Bobcats bereft of their 2023 starter. Finley was unquestionably a massive loss, as he threw for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns all while leading Texas State to its first bowl appearance and first bowl victory in program history.

Now, McCloud will take over the reins at the position and hope to sustain that success. Texas State prepares for year two of the GJ Kinne era after a historically-prosperous year one which featured an 8-5 record and a First Responder Bowl win over Rice. Kinne built the Bobcats primarily through the transfer portal, and he continues to strike gold in the portal by hauling in the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year.

McCloud is expected to make his Texas State debut Aug. 31 against FCS school Lamar. While the Sun Belt schedule has not been released yet, he will not play his former program James Madison this season.