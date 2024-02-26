Around The Dog Park: UMass Joining The MAC Again

Major G5 news came down the pipeline on Monday afternoon with The Athletic’s report that that UMass will join the Mid-American Conference for a second time, beginning with the 2025-2026 academic year. UMass also competed in the MAC as a football affiliate member from 2012 to 2015. The school has yet to formally announce the move, but Nicole Auerbach and Chris Vannini had a very thorough writeup on the developing situation.

AAC

Speaking of conference realignment, Army are preparing for their first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The Black Knights begin spring practice on March 1, host their Pro Day on March 19, and play their spring game on April 12.

Memphis added three transfers this February signing period, including former Old Dominion safety Tahj Ra-El. Ra-El had 84 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception in 2023.

CUSA

Louisiana Tech has a new Director of Athletics - Ryan Ivey, formerly of Stephen F. Austin University. Ivey is a former Memphis football player, who’s also made rejuvenating football head coaching hires at each of his stops as an AD.

Once again, CUSA champion Liberty will not play a Power Five opponent in 2024. A Sea of Red recently examined what that means for the program, who was criticized for their strength of schedule in 2023 as well.

Sun Belt