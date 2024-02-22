FCS Membership Changes and Notes (So Far) for 2024

The 2024 FCS season is still a long way from kicking off but several new changes to the landscape will go into effect this summer. While a handful of programs will be finding new conferences this year, others will be bidding the subdivision as a whole ado as they look onward and upward. A new face even joins the mix.

Here’s all the comings and goings for the upcoming season.

(This list will be updated if/when new changes are announced)

Delaware Begins FBS Transition

In the midst of their playoff run last fall, the University of Delaware announced its intentions to leave the FCS and join Conference USA, following in the footsteps of several teams in recent years to do so. The Blue Hens officially begin their transition this fall and that means a couple different things. For starters, UD will be unable to compete for a CAA title despite still being an FCS program in 2024. Because they will be allotted 85 full scholarships (FBS maximum) instead of the 63 allowed by the FCS, the Hens can also not qualify for the playoffs this year. This will be their final season in the subdivision as they are expected to begin play in C-USA starting in 2025.

Delaware, however, will not follow the exact route of others that have left as it will still be a member of the CAA this season and opt not to go independent for its final year. That means the Blue Hens will still play several of their conference foes one last time including rivals Richmond, Villanova and Rhode Island.

NEC Welcomes Back Robert Morris

The Big South is down to just two official members now that Robert Morris is leaving for the Northeast Conference. The Colonials, who had been a member of the Big South since 2020, return the league they called home from 1996 until 2019. RMU has not won a conference championship since 2010. Last season the team finished with a 4-7 overall record. The Colonials will play with Central Connecticut, Duquesne, LIU, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, St. Francis, Stonehill and Wagner.

Western Illinois Joins Big South-OVC

The Leathernecks will no longer play in the Missouri Valley but instead will join the ranks of the Big South-Ohio Valley alliance, officially coming in on the OVC side of things. Western Illinois has been a member of the MVFC since 2008 and was a part of the league in its former recognition, the Gateway Conference, prior to that. WIU has struggled greatly as of late, having not won a game in each of the last two seasons. The program has not posted a winning record since 2017 and has not won a league championship since 2002. In their new conference, the Leathernecks will play alongside Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.

West Georgia Becomes Newest FCS Program

Despite losing Kennesaw State this season, the FCS will not shrink in overall number. That’s because they will be gaining a member in West Georgia. The Wolves, located in Carrollton, GA, wrapped up their final season as a Division II program last fall in the Gulf South Conference. Starting this year, UWG will join the United Athletic Conference and play with the likes of Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, EKU, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech. The Wolves will not become a full Division I member until 2028 meaning they cannot qualify for the playoffs until then.

Kennesaw State Leaves for C-USA

The Owls and the FCS are no longer. After announcing their intended jump up back in 2022, Kennesaw State is officially a FBS program as of July 1. KSU will be the newest member of Conference USA and will play with several other former FCS teams that have made a similar move including recent departures like Sam Houston and Jacksonville State. The Owls are a very young team, having played their first season in 2016. During their eight seasons in the subdivision, Kennesaw State compiled an overall record of 71-30 and reached the postseason four times.

Tarleton State, Utah Tech Gain Full DI Membership

Beginning this year the Texans and the Trailblazers, both of the UAC, can be selected to the postseason as they inherit full Division I status. Tarleton State and Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) joined the FCS back in 2020 and each has fully served the customary four-year probationary period. Last season TSU finished its season 8-3 while the Trailblazers went just 2-9. Both will be eligible to compete for the UAC title starting this year.

CAA Adds Bryant

The ever-growing CAA gets bigger again this year with the addition of Bryant. The Bulldogs, who were associated with the Big South-OVC before now, will join the ranks. This marks the the third season in a row the Coastal Athletic Association has added at least one team. Bryant, who has sponsored football since 1999, will make its third conference move since joining the FCS. The Bulldogs will play with Campbell, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova and William & Mary.