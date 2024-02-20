College Football Playoff modifies format to 5+7 model

Six months from now, we’ll experience a college football season like never before.

2024 marks the official transition from the 4-team College Football Playoff to the 12-team model, which was first approved in September 2022. But before the 12-team model even went into effect, one drastic change was already made.

On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously agreed to shift the qualifying criteria for the event. Previously, the six highest-ranked conference champions — regardless of conference — received automatic bids, and the six next highest-ranked teams filled the remaining spots. Now, the amended model takes the five highest-ranked conference champions and reserves seven spots for at-large bids.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” Dr. Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the CFP Board of Managers released in a statement. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

This change comes into effect after the near-disintegration of the Pac-12. Last summer, Oregon and Washington fled to the Big Ten while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah relocated to the Big 12 — moves which will come into effect for the 2024 season. Then in September, Stanford and Cal left for the ACC, leaving just Oregon State and Washington State remaining in the conference. While the Pac-12 still exists in the form of two teams, the near-depletion of an entire FBS conference was the main factor contributing to the CFP Board of Managers’ decision.

No additional changes were made to the format. Still, the four-highest ranked conference champions receive an automatic bye in the first round of the playoff. That opening round will also feature games located on campuses, where the 12-seed pays a visit to the 5-seed, the 11-seed travels to face the 6-seed, and so on. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be hosted at the traditional New Year’s Six bowl sites, while the National Championship Game remains at a rotating neutral site.

Shifting from the 6 + 6 model to the 5 + 7 model will likely exclude an entire conference from participation in the playoff — depriving one conference champion in favor of a higher-ranked at-large team. Considering the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC champions would have qualified for the 6 + 6 model every season when there were 10 full FBS conferences, the teams affected most by this change will be those from the AAC, CUSA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt. At least one team from those five leagues will qualify for the inaugural 2024 College Football Playoff, but now, there are no guarantees of two.