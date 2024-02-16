Liberty’s X’Zauvea Gadlin One of Four CUSA Combine Invites

This week, the NFL announced each of the 300+ invites to the 2024 NFL Combine. Just. four of those came from Conference USA.

For the reigning league champion Liberty Flames, just one of those invites came their way. Offensive tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin was the recipient. The 6’4” 320-pound Tulsa transfer has game experience playing multiple positions on the line and was an integral part of Liberty’s FBS-best rushing offense in 2023.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers had two invites in the QB-WR tandem of Austin Reed and Malachi Corley. Corley is projected as high as the second round in national mock drafts. Reed threw for over 8,000 yards in two years with WKU after winning a Division II title with West Florida.

UTEP also had one combine invite in linebacker Tyrice Knight. Knight led the conference in tackles this season with 140 - the fourth-highest total in all of FBS.

The NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to begin on February 29 in Indianapolis.