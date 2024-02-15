Georgia State’s Shawn Elliott Third G5 Head Coach To Resign For Assistant Job This Cycle

Today, Shawn Elliott announced his resignation from his position as Georgia State’s head football coach. He will reportedly return to South Carolina as the Gamecocks’ tight ends coach. Elliott was 41-44 overall with a 4-1 record in bowl games as the head coach of the Panthers.

Elliott is the third head coach of a G5 football program this cycle, and the second in the Sun Belt, to resign their position in favor of an assistant position in the SEC. South Alabama’s Kane Wommack resigned to become the defensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist also resigned for an assistant position with the Tide.

Elliott released a statement expressing support for AD Charlie Cobb and the University.

“It’s extremely difficult to step away from the Georgia State football program, particularly the players and staff who have gone above and beyond. As hard as this decision is professionally, it’s something that I must do personally. I want to thank Charlie Cobb for giving me this opportunity seven years ago and working tirelessly to collaborate on growing and improving Georgia State football. I am proud of this program’s growth, our accomplishments and the foundation we laid for future success. I am especially proud of and grateful to all the players who have worked so hard to make this program successful. I know Charlie will hire a tremendous football coach to continue growing the program. With his leadership, GSU football is poised to do great things, and I know these young men will do just that. I will always be grateful that I was allowed to be a small part of the journey.”

Now What?

Obviously, it’s not uncommon for coaches to leave. It is uncommon for head coaches to leave to take assistant jobs. It’s more uncommon still for them to do this late in the cycle, i.e. in the middle of spring practice with the transfer portal closed until April. Georgia State will need to make a decision between making an internal promotion, or bringing in an outside candidate and perhaps create further uncertainty.

The Panthers had room to grow after another middling season, at least in terms of record. However, maintaining what momentum they did have seems challenging in 2024.