Six Sun Belt Football Players Invited To 2024 NFL Combine

The NFL announced this week the complete list of invitees for their annual scouting combine prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. Six of the over-300 prospects came from the Sun Belt Conference.

The Marshall Thundering Herd were one of two SBC programs to have multiple players receive invitations. Running back Rasheen Ali and offensive tackle Ethan Driskell were the members of that program selected for the event.

Back-to-back league champions Troy also had two players invited. 2023 SBC Offensive Player of the Year running back Kimani Vidal got the nod, as well as standout defensive lineman Javon Solomon.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will be represented by two-year starter at left tackle Nathan Thomas. Thomas measures in at 6’5” and 334 pounds.

For the Georgia State Panthers, Jontrey Hunter will be their lone representative. Hunter had the best season of his college career in 2023, compiling 96 tackles with three forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss.

The NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to begin on February 29 in Indianapolis.