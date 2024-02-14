Six AAC players receive invite to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

We’re over one month removed from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and now Super Bowl LVIII is in the books, which means it’s officially the offseason for college football and the NFL alike.

That ushers in the time of the year where the two sports collide, as preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft begins. On Tuesday, the NFL sent out 321 invites to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Of those 321 invites, six players hailed from the American Athletic Conference, with Charlotte, Rice, and Temple each receiving one invite, and Tulane warranting three.

The following players will showcase their skills in front of scouts from Feb. 29 through Mar. 4, with coverage of the Combine available on NFL Network. Here are the six former AAC stars hoping to shine under the lights in Indianapolis as they progress toward their NFL dreams:

Charlotte 49ers

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, DE

Charlotte made one of the most interesting hires in the 2023 cycle, landing former hedge fund manager turned football coach Biff Poggi. Poggi quickly became a fan favorite for his signature cutoff sleeve getup and straightforward press conference responses at Charlotte, but he also was well received among players too. For example, look no further than Eyabi Okie-Anoma. Okie-Anoma played his high school football under Poggi at Saint Frances Academy in Maryland before committing to Alabama as a 5-star prospect. The defensive end’s college career then became quite a whirlwind. He landed SEC All-Freshman honors in 2018, but after seeing a decline in playing time in Tuscaloosa, he transferred to UT-Martin and shined at the FCS level. Okie-Anoma then relocated to Michigan in 2022, where Poggi served on staff. One year later, he made his fourth and final stop, following the coach to Charlotte to conclude his collegiate career. Okie-Anoma produced 4.5 sacks as a Wolverine and 5.5 as a 49er. With career-highs of 56 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2023, the well-traveled defensive end earned Second Team All-AAC honors. Now, the former 5-star has a chance to prove himself once again in Indianapolis.

Rice Owls

Luke McCaffrey, WR

‘McCaffrey’ is already a highly-regarded name in the NFL sphere. Luke McCaffrey’s father Ed McCaffrey was an All-Pro wide receiver in the 1990s, winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos during a prosperous 13-year career. Luke’s older brother Christian McCaffrey was possibly a 49ers overtime stop away from taking home Super Bowl MVP honors last weekend, but the former Heisman finalist at Stanford is already an accolade machine — leading the NFL in rushing this season and earning his third AP All-Pro nod. Luke certainly has that pedigree in his favor, but the wide receiver made a name for himself at Rice. Luke initiated his college career as a quarterback at Nebraska before becoming an Owl and playing for Christian’s former offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren. In his second year at Rice, Luke transitioned to wide receiver and instantly looked like a natural at the position. He led the Owls in receptions in 2022 and then pieced together an outstanding 2023 campaign with 71 catches for 922 yards and 13 touchdowns — ranking sixth in the FBS in touchdowns. The crisp route runner and contested catch specialist earned First Team All-AAC honors in just his second year playing the position, and he’ll see how far he can continue the ascension at the Combine.

Temple Owls

Jordan Magee, ILB

Jordan Magee spent all five of his college years at Temple, and each fall, the inside linebacker got progressively better. He redshirted 2019 and COVID-19 limited his on-field reps in 2020, but he turned the corner his third year as an Owl when he earned a starting WILL linebacker spot midseason. Magee rapidly became known throughout the conference as a backfield menace, and his run-stopping presence was especially felt in 2022 and 2023. He produced 86 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 9.0 tackles for loss in his penultimate season in Philadelphia and then registered 14 tackles for loss to go along with 3.5 sacks and 80 tackles last fall. The 6’3”, 225 pound linebacker earned Second Team All-AAC honors for his performance in 2023, and he leveraged that success into an NFL Combine invite — becoming the first Temple player to participate in Indianapolis since 2020.

Tulane Green Wave

Michael Pratt, QB

This is a name that will resonate with Tulane fans forever. When Michael Pratt first arrived as a true freshman starter in 2020, the Green Wave hadn’t seen an 8-win season since 2002. When Pratt threw his final collegiate pass, Tulane faithful became accustomed to conference championship appearances and double-digit win seasons. The four-year starting quarterback took a significant individual leap as a junior in 2022, leading the greatest turnaround in college football history, taking Tulane from 2-10 to 12-2 overnight. Pratt earned Second Team All-AAC honors that year, firing for 394 yards and four touchdowns in the AAC Championship Game to hand Tulane its first conference title since 1998. Then, he guided a 15-point fourth quarter comeback in the Cotton Bowl one month later, staying poised and delivering a game-winning touchdown pass to upend USC, 46-45, for the Green Wave’s greatest win in program history. Pratt returned for one final campaign in New Orleans, winning AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in an 11-win season for the Green Wave — leading them back to the AAC Championship Game. The Tulane legend become known for his smart decision-making, exhibiting a career 90-26 touchdown-to-interception ratio, as well as his tough running ability, which he’ll hope to display at the next level.

Jha’Quan Jackson, WR

Jha’Quan Jackson was an essential component to Tulane’s rapid rise to prominence. The wide receiver became a rotation piece as a true freshman in 2019, but it was 2020 when he truly broke out, recording eight receptions during the pandemic-adjusted season. The next three seasons, Jackson became Tulane’s go-to deep threat. He averaged over 16.5 yards per reception in each of his final three years in New Orleans, often reaching the end zone from long distance. Jackson obtained his career-high with 554 receiving yards in the 2022 season — contributing to Tulane’s iconic Cotton Bowl victory with an 87-yard touchdown on the New Year’s Six stage against USC. Jackson continued that momentum through 2023, totaling four touchdowns of 35+ yards in the first three weeks of the season. Injuries limited his availability later in the season, but the 5’11”, 185 pound receiver still remained a valuable part of the offense. The speedster also returned kickoffs and punts, taking one to the house in the 2022 victory over Memphis, so his quickness could be highly-sought after by scouts at the Combine.

Prince Pines, G

Tulane’s dominance the past two seasons doesn’t occur without the happenings in the trenches. Left guard Prince Pines was one of the most dominant run blockers in the conference, and he was recognized as such with a 2022 First Team All-AAC nod. That year, he blocked for current Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears, who posted 1,581 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns — eclipsing 180 yards in each of his last three games with the Green Wave. Spears left, but Tulane’s run game still remained stout thanks to Pines and the run blockers. Freshman Makhi Hughes stepped in and instantly led the AAC in rushing with 1,378 yards. Prior to his two seasons at Tulane, Pines was an All-American at the FCS level with Sam Houston, and after a seamless transition to the FBS level, he’ll look to do the same when jumping from the FBS to the NFL.