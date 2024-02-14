Five Under-the-Radar FCS Teams to Watch in 2024

It’s only February but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to football season. The upcoming FCS campaign is, in a lot of ways, very open, at least compared to last year. Yes, South Dakota State is the odds on favorite to take it all again but it doesn’t feel quite as much of a foregone conclusion as it did this time in 2023. The top of the subdivision, though, is not necessarily what draws a ton of interest right now. It’s speculation season after all. It’s way too easy to pencil in the usual suspects for Frisco.

It gets a little more muddled, however, when you start to examine who might be making noise around the playoff bubble and not necessarily the league title races. Dark horses can and will run rampant when there’s so many teams to look at. These are the five programs that are showing signs of being very early contenders to disrupt the status quo and make some ripples this season.

5. Robert Morris

This pick might be seen as a long shot but the Colonials have a few things working in their favor this year. First off, they will be bonafide members of the NEC again come July 1 and will not have to navigate the Big South-OVC slate which is typically much tougher than what they will see in the Northeast. Games against the likes of Wagner, LIU and Central Connecticut should be a lot more winnable.

RMU also addressed a major issue it had last year; running the ball. They should see improvement in that area after picking up one of the FCS’ best rushers from a season ago in former Merrimack running back Tyvon Edmonds Jr. Edmonds ran for 1,247 yards in just ten games. His addition should boost an offense that only ran for 98.1 yards an outing last fall.

Head coach Bernard Clark will be around for his sixth season at the controls and that stability should help as well. Clark posted a 7-5 record with RMU the last time they were in the NEC (2019) and, although, they’ve struggled in recent years, the change of scenery may be just what’s needed.

4. North Alabama

The standings may not have necessarily showed it last year but head coach Brent Dearmon is building something down in Florence and things should be trending up for the Lions in his second season. In 2023 North Alabama may have lost eight games but they didn’t back down to anyone. They put up more than a respectable fight against a playoff-bound Mercer squad in the FCS Kickoff game and actually defeated another postseason team in Chattanooga. Plus, one of their losses came at the hands of Florida State late in the year. The Lions were a real case of numbers not telling the whole story.

Dearmon’s squad will likely be better moving into 2024. The transfer portal appears to have benefited them more than it has hurt. They added six FBS transfers including ex-UAB linebacker Jackson Bratton who recorded 70 tackles and two sacks last year. UNA has paid a special attention to defense so far this offseason and that’s just what they needed after surrendering over 33 points a game to opponents last year.

Transfers, however, have only been part of the story. North Alabama also had a successful signing day, bringing in a whole crop of new freshman, many of whom are also defensive players. UNA seems to be actively mending its main areas of concern and doing it well. If all goes according to plan, they might very well be a sleeper in the UAC moving forward and don’t surprised if the Lions are hanging around in the mix late in the year.

3. Portland State

Consistency is key, especially in a deep league like the Big Sky, and Portland State will have it with head coach Bruce Barnum coming into his tenth season. That being said, it’s not just coaching experience that should have the Vikings on people’s radars this year. PSU showed some glimpses of what could be last fall, beating teams like Eastern Washington and keeping it within two scores against FBS Wyoming.

One thing that should work in Portland State’s favor this year is how the schedule lines up. They avoid road trips to Montana State, Idaho and UC Davis and that’s huge. Barnum’s team has gone 6-4 at home over the last two years and getting some the conference’s heavy hitters in Hillsboro Stadium will be important.

Also big for the Vikings will be the fact that dynamic QB Dante Chachere is back for his senior season. Chachere was one of two 600-yard rushers on the team last year and threw for 16 touchdowns. The squad’s leading sack-getter, Slade Shufelt, also returns meaning both sides of the ball will have veteran leadership. Will PSU win the Big Sky? Likely not. But don’t be shocked if they’re making a postseason push come November.

2. Illinois State

The Redbirds don’t often get a lot love simply because of where they play and who they play against. The Missouri Valley had six teams qualify for the postseason last fall and yet, Illinois State was still right in the mix and actually had a similar conference record to SIU who made the cut. ISU is close and just needs a few more pieces to push them over the finish line.

Those pieces seem to have come via the portal and, specifically, on the offensive side of the ball. The Redbirds beefed up their O line with the additions of lineman Brandon Smith (Western Michigan) and JJ Guedet (Minnesota). Former Western Michigan tight end Mitch Bartol has also joined the fray as has ex-Kansas State playmakers in QB Jake Rubley and receiver Xavier Loyd. This extra attention to offense is just what Illinois State needed, especially after losing last year’s quarterback Zack Annexstad and top rusher Mason Blakemore.

The other good news for ISU is that they retain several familiar faces. The team’s best receiver, Daniel Sobkowicz, is entering his junior season and is looking to improve on a 933-yard, 10-touchdown showing in 2023. DB Mark Cannon Jr. is also back after leading the team with three picks. It might just be the right mix of new and old for the Redbirds this year as they look to break through the playoff bubble.

1. Tennessee State

The Tigers turned some heads a few weeks back when they announced the hiring of former North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl to fill the same position with their squad. Pair that with head man Eddie George who’s had TSU on the rise anyways and you’ve got what could be a real sleeper in Nashville. Of course coaching isn’t the only measure of a team’s potential, but Tennessee State also has the pieces on the field to position themselves nicely in the Big South-OVC race this season.

For one, last year’s Buck Buchanan Award winner Terrell Allen is back for one last go as a grad senior and that’s major for the Tigers on the defensive side. Allen posted a staggering 14.5 sacks last year and led the FCS in tackles for loss with 28. Him coming back will help the TSU defensive line tremendously. Also returning up front will be Chris Walker and Eriq George. TSU shouldn’t miss much of a beat in that department.

Offensively, the team also brings back many of its playmakers from last year. Quarterback Draylen Ellis is still around but that didn’t stop the team from bringing in a pair of former FBS signal-callers too. Last year’s leading rusher Grant Jordan is only a sophomore and the team’s top two receivers, Da’Shon Davis and Dayron Johnson, are back as well. Tennessee State realistically should improve on its six-win campaign last year and has a chance to be right in the thick of things come playoff time.