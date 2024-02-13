14 FCS Players Invited To 2024 NFL Combine

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced the complete list of invitees for the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. Of the 321 players invited to the event, just 14 come from the FCS.

The positional breakdown goes like this: three running backs, two receivers, seven offensive linemen, one defensive lineman, and one defensive back.

South Dakota State and Holy Cross were the only FCS schools to secure multiple invites. The SDSU Jackrabbits won each of the last two National Championships.

Below is each invitee from the division formerly known as Division I-AA.

Isaiah Davis - South Dakota State - RB

Dylan Laube - New Hampshire - RB

Jaden Shirden - Monmouth - RB

Jalen Coker - Holy Cross - WR

Ryan Flournoy - Southeast Missouri State - WR

Kiran Amegadjie - Yale - OL

Anim Dankwah - Howard - OL

Josiah Ezirim - Eastern Kentucky - OL

Garret Greenfield - South Dakota State - OL

C.J. Hanson - Holy Cross - OL

Mason McCormick - South Dakota State - OL

Jalen Sundell - North Dakota State - OL

Jalyx Hunt - Houston Christian - DL

Myles Harden - South Dakota - DB