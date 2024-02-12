G5 Super Bowl LVIII Recap

On Sunday in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs downed the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an exciting overtime matchup.

Both rosters had a handful of Group of Five players that played active roles in the game, with more familiar G5 players on the sideline and on injured reserve. For general G5 fans, these were the most important notes from each conference’s alumni in the big game.

AAC

Former South Florida wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling made one of the more significant plays by a G5 alum in the game. The Tampa area native caught a 16-yard touchdown pass late third quarter to give the Chiefs their first lead of the day.

UTSA alum Spencer Burford became the program’s first former player to play in a Super Bowl. In a losing effort for San Francisco, the right guard made several key blocks, including on on a trick play that saw running back Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown.

SMU’s Rashee Rice finished an impressive postseason for Kansas City with six catches for 39 yards, plus two carries for five yards.

CUSA

MTSU had four players representing the program on team rosters Sunday: Richie James, Charvarius Ward, Darius Harris, and Izaiah Gathings. James, Harris, and Gathings all play for Kansas City. Ward was a member of the 49ers. None made a massive impact, but the win makes Harris a three-time champion with KC.

KC captain and former LA Tech great L’Jarius Sneed made three tackles and broke up one pass. He picked up a personal foul in the first half that set up a San Francisco touchdown, as well.

MAC

Seven MAC alumni were members on rosters between the two teams. Former Western Michigan Broncos Skyy Moore (WR) and Mike Caliendo (OL) get rings with the Chiefs, alongside CMU DL Mike Danna and Ball State DB Nic Jones. For the 49ers, Toledo’s Sam Wommack, WMU’ Jaylon Moore, and Ball State’s Willie Snead were members of the team.

Mountain West

Wyoming’s Tashaun Gipson made five tackles for San Francisco in the loss.

Sun Belt