Around The Dog Park: App State Kicker Tutors Baseball Player In Field Goals

This recruiting cycle was Rice’s best yet. 23 players joined the team, including former Temple quarterback E.J. Warner. Steve Helwick recapped the most important bits from Rice’s National Signing Day.
In other NSD news in the AAC, Tulane had several huge additions this February - enough to put the Green Wave’s class at the top of the AAC. That included 17 December newcomers.
CUSA
Liberty have begun preparations for their upcoming title defense in the form of Spring practice in Lynchburg. The Flames will have a few changes to deal with and could use some help at a few certain positions. A Sea of Red dove into what those positions are this Spring.
An intriguing addition to UTEP this upcoming season comes in the form of the state of New Mexico’s top high school recruit. Linebacker Stratton Shufelt, a product of Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, is a three-star recruit per 247Sports.
Sun Belt
Appalachian State baseball player Luke Coll, participating as a fan on ESPN’s College GameDay during the season, attempted a field goal that would have awarded him $10,000. It did not go well. App State football’s Michael Hughes took Cole under his wing to help him redeem himself.
After his Shrine Bowl performance, as well his overall strong college career, it should come as little surprise that Frank Gore Jr. has been invited to the 2024 NFL Combine. Gore rushed for 4,022 yards at Southern Miss, third-most in program history.
