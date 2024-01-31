Four FCS Standouts to Compete in Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday

Every year the Reese’s Senior Bowl serves an opportunity for college football’s finest to springboard themselves into the NFL spotlight. This year’s game will feature some of the brightest stars like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Among those stars this year will be four names from the nation’s smaller schools that are probably relatively unknown to the greater football world. Saturday will be their chance to introduce themselves.

If there is a name fans have heard, it’s likely running back Isaiah Davis. He will represent the FCS champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits this weekend in Mobile and will play for the National Team coached by New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Measuring in at six feet even and 220 pounds, Davis will be one to keep an eye on coming out of the backfield.

In four seasons with SDSU he was sensational, serving as a major contributor to both of the Jackrabbits national titles. Davis racked up 51 touchdowns and rushed for 4,548 yards during his decorated college career. For as good as he was throughout the year, Davis always had an uncanny ability to turn it up notch for the playoffs. In last year’s postseason run alone he ran for seven scores and put up three 100-yard games.

Davis will not be the only FCS running back to show off his abilities. New Hampshire will also field a blossoming pro-hopeful in Dyaln Laube. Laube, like Davis, will run for the National Team.

While at UNH Laube piled up several accomplishments as both a running back and a return specialist. He was a Walter Payton Award finalist, All-American and All-CAA selection multiple times and was recognized as Phil Steele’s Special Team’s Player of the Year in 2023. Laube ran for 2,773 yards and 29 touchdowns in during his collegiate career and also hauled in 14 scores. He returned 90 total punts as well for well over 2,000 yards and had a pair of touchdowns.

The third FCS offensive standout in the game will be Southeast Missouri State wideout Ryan Flournoy who recently accepted his Senior Bowl invite. Flournoy will line up for the American Team which will be headed by freshly-named Tennessee Titans head coach Terrell Williams.

Flournoy, who spent two seasons with the Redhawks, caught 118 passes for 1,823 yards and 13 touchdowns. Although he didn’t return kicks very often, he did find the end zone once in that department as well. Flournoy led SEMO is receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023 and helped the team reach the FCS playoffs two seasons ago. He was an All-Conference selection both years.

Flournoy has also already been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next month.

The only FCS defensive player in the Senior Bowl will be Houston Christian linebacker/defensive end Jalyx Hunt. Hunt, who was an early invitee to the game, will play for the American squad as well. He checks in at 250 pounds and stands at 6-foot-4.

Hunt was a bright spot for the Huskies over the last couple seasons, authoring 133 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He is also terrific at forcing turnovers, being responsible for five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Hunt also knocked away five passes.

Last season six FCS players partook in the Senior Bowl and, of those six, two ended up being selected in the draft and five wound up on NFL rosters/practice squads by season’s end. This game is important to everyone in it, of course, but it’s arguably even more important to the guys who come in from the small schools. A big performance in Mobile can, and likely will, lead to an increased chance at the pros whether that be via the draft or other means.

You can catch the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday at 1:00 PM (ET). The game will be aired on NFL Network.