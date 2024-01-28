Bethune Cookman Football Gets Commitment From Son of Rapper Rick Ross

Bethune Cookman University picked up a notable commitment from offensive lineman William Roberts III.

Roberts III chose the Daytona Beach Historically Black College over offers from several Group of Five programs like FIU and Marshall along with Power Five offers from Colorado and Miami.

The 6-2, 270-pound guard/center is the son of rapper Rick Ross (William Roberts II) and played his high school football for South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, a program that has sent over 150 players to Division I programs over the last decade.

Ross was also a notable prep prospect coming out of Dade County’s Carol City High School and attended HBCU Albany State University on a football scholarship for a period of time in the mid 1990’s.

Roberts III has been a multi-year starter for St. Thomas Aquinas as the program won multiple state championships.

Bethune Cookman are coming off of a 3-8 season under first-year head coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who spent several years working under Willie Taggart at several programs including Florida State, Oregon, Florida Atlantic and South Florida.

Roberts III is currently unrated by 247 Sports and has a three-star rating by Rivals.