Opinion: Texas State Need To Call Jordan McCloud For QB Opening

Just a matter of weeks ago, Texas State football was riding a massive high. The Bobcats had secured their first ever bowl win and earned their highest win total at the FBS level.

In the time since, Texas State’s player retention has been a mixed bag, though securing the recommitment of running back Ismail Mahdi was a big win. With one position in particular though, the situation needs immediate attention - the QB room.

To quickly summarize - 2023 starter TJ Finley is now at Western Kentucky, his backup Malik Hornsby is at Arkansas State, and intended transfer QB Jayden de Laura fell through, in what can be politely described as a miscalculation by the coaching staff...

...There are less polite, more accurate ways to describe it, but that’s a topic for another column.

The point, for now, is that Texas State needs a starting quarterback - preferably one that that can maintain the substantial momentum that G.J. Kinne and company picked up in 2023. The good news there is that the 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year is still in the portal.

A former USF and Arizona quarterback, McCloud’s skills were unlocked further at James Madison in 2023. Listed at 6’0” and 199 pounds, the Florida native got better and better as the season went on. McCloud’s season saw him throw for 3657 yards with 35 touchdowns and ten interceptions. McCloud also rushed for 276 yards and eight touchdowns while leading JMU to their first FBS bowl appearance and a record of 11-2.

It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but those numbers eclipsed even Finley’s in 2023, who had the best season by a QB in Texas State history.

McCloud made his intention to enter the transfer portal known in early December and has yet to make a public commitment.

Everyone’s criteria for a perfect fit is different, but from the outside, it feels like McCloud would fit right in. Obviously, Texas State has other quarterbacks on the roster, but McCloud would be their most experienced by a significant margin. His knowledge of other Sun Belt teams would also be a huge plus after spending last year in the same league.

National Signing Day is February 7. In the weeks leading up to that, it makes complete sense for the Bobcats to make a substantial push for McCloud. They’re incredibly lucky he’s still available, frankly. If Kinne and company want to move on from the fiasco they’ve put themselves in, win back some fan favor, and drum up some real excitement about the 2024 offense in one fell swoop, landing McCloud would be the way to do it.