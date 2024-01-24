SMU’s inaugural 2024 ACC schedule revealed

In the year 2024, the name “Atlantic Coast Conference” is merely a legacy name. The league, which was first established in 1953, expands westward for the coming football season. On Sept. 1, the ACC officially added SMU from the AAC and Cal and Stanford from the ACC, expanding its markets to the football hotbeds of North Texas and the Pacific Coast amidst the most chaotic era of conference realignment.

With new league membership comes new opponents. SMU spent a decade in the AAC and finally captured its first title in December, upending Tulane 26-14 for its first conference championship since 1984. The Mustangs ride into the ACC coming off their best season since the infamous “death penalty,” toting an 11-3 record and finishing ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll — their first year-end ranking in 39 years.

But gone are the days of the memorable battles with Houston, Tulane, and Tulsa. Now, SMU looks to compete against a new crop of talent, and this time, the road trips aren’t drivable. The Mustangs’ nearest geographic ACC opponent is Georgia Tech, but Dallas and Atlanta are separated by nearly 800 miles — roughly a 12-hour drive down I-20. However, that’s not one of SMU’s protected rivalries. Instead, the Mustangs will play Pac-12 additions Stanford and Cal on an annual basis — making one annual trip to California while hosting the other in Dallas for the next seven seasons.

Here is SMU’s full 2024 schedule. Note that every team receives two bye weeks this year, but one of the additional bye weeks will be filled by a non-conference opponent to be named later:

SMU Mustangs 2024 Football Schedule Week Date Opponent Venue Week Date Opponent Venue 1 Sat, Aug. 31 vs. HCU (FCS)* Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX 2 Fri, Sep. 6 vs. BYU* Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX 3 Sat, Sep. 14 *BYE* 4 Sat, Sep. 21 vs. TCU* Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX 5 Sat, Sep. 28 vs. Florida State Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX 6 Sat, Oct. 5 at Louisville L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium - Louisville, KY 7 Sat, Oct. 12 *BYE* 8 Sat, Oct. 19 at Stanford Stanford Stadium - Stanford, CA 9 Sat, Oct. 26 at Duke Wallace Wade Stadium - Durham, NC 10 Sat, Nov. 2 vs. Pitt Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX 11 Sat, Nov. 9 *BYE* 12 Sat, Nov. 16 vs. Boston College Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX 13 Sat, Nov. 23 at Virginia Scott Stadium - Charlottesville, VA 14 Sat, Nov. 30 vs. Cal Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX 15 Sat, Dec. 7 ACC Championship Game Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC