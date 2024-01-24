SMU’s inaugural 2024 ACC schedule revealed

In the year 2024, the name “Atlantic Coast Conference” is merely a legacy name. The league, which was first established in 1953, expands westward for the coming football season. On Sept. 1, the ACC officially added SMU from the AAC and Cal and Stanford from the ACC, expanding its markets to the football hotbeds of North Texas and the Pacific Coast amidst the most chaotic era of conference realignment.
With new league membership comes new opponents. SMU spent a decade in the AAC and finally captured its first title in December, upending Tulane 26-14 for its first conference championship since 1984. The Mustangs ride into the ACC coming off their best season since the infamous “death penalty,” toting an 11-3 record and finishing ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll — their first year-end ranking in 39 years.
But gone are the days of the memorable battles with Houston, Tulane, and Tulsa. Now, SMU looks to compete against a new crop of talent, and this time, the road trips aren’t drivable. The Mustangs’ nearest geographic ACC opponent is Georgia Tech, but Dallas and Atlanta are separated by nearly 800 miles — roughly a 12-hour drive down I-20. However, that’s not one of SMU’s protected rivalries. Instead, the Mustangs will play Pac-12 additions Stanford and Cal on an annual basis — making one annual trip to California while hosting the other in Dallas for the next seven seasons.
Here is SMU’s full 2024 schedule. Note that every team receives two bye weeks this year, but one of the additional bye weeks will be filled by a non-conference opponent to be named later:
SMU Mustangs 2024 Football Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|1
|Sat, Aug. 31
|vs. HCU (FCS)*
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX
|2
|Fri, Sep. 6
|vs. BYU*
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX
|3
|Sat, Sep. 14
|*BYE*
|4
|Sat, Sep. 21
|vs. TCU*
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX
|5
|Sat, Sep. 28
|vs. Florida State
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX
|6
|Sat, Oct. 5
|at Louisville
|L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium - Louisville, KY
|7
|Sat, Oct. 12
|*BYE*
|8
|Sat, Oct. 19
|at Stanford
|Stanford Stadium - Stanford, CA
|9
|Sat, Oct. 26
|at Duke
|Wallace Wade Stadium - Durham, NC
|10
|Sat, Nov. 2
|vs. Pitt
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX
|11
|Sat, Nov. 9
|*BYE*
|12
|Sat, Nov. 16
|vs. Boston College
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX
|13
|Sat, Nov. 23
|at Virginia
|Scott Stadium - Charlottesville, VA
|14
|Sat, Nov. 30
|vs. Cal
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX
|15
|Sat, Dec. 7
|ACC Championship Game
|Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
- SMU makes its debut in conference play Sept. 28 at home vs. Florida State. This matchup will feature two reigning conference champions, as the Mustangs won the AAC while the Seminoles won the ACC last season with perfect conference records. It is also the first meeting between SMU and Florida State in history.
- The Sept. 21 matchup vs. TCU is the penultimate installment of the historic Iron Skillet rivalry and the last one scheduled with SMU as the host. The rivals first met in 1915 and have settled things on the gridiron 102 times. One final meeting in Fort Worth is scheduled in 2025.
- SMU’s lone non-Saturday game this season is Friday, Sept. 6, when the Mustangs host BYU in a non-conference matchup. This is a rematch of the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, although both teams have changed conference affiliation since that matchup. Last season in the AAC, SMU played one Thursday and two Friday games.
- On Nov. 16, SMU hosts Boston College in a rematch of the 2023 Fenway Bowl. The Eagles upset the Mustangs 23-14 and snapped their 9-game win streak in late December, but SMU is granted a chance at revenge in Dallas.
- Florida State and Virginia are the only ACC opponents on the 2024 schedule SMU has never played before. The Mustangs last meeting against their other opponents are as follows: Louisville (1984), Stanford (1935), Duke (1956), Pitt (2012), Boston College (2023), Cal (1957).
- SMU does not currently have a road non-conference game scheduled. The Mustangs’ four conference road trips are Louisville (840 miles), Stanford (1,710 miles), Duke (1,160 miles), Virginia (1,210 miles). Summed together, that’s over 4,900 miles of travel. Their first road game isn’t until Oct. 5 at Louisville, which is their fifth game of the season.
