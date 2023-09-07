Murray State Gets Blanked 56-0 by Louisville

For a little while on Thursday night, Murray State held their own against Louisville. The Racers' fight, however, was short-lived as Jawhar Jordan and the Cardinals ran out to a lopsided 56-0 win.

Things started about how one might expect. After a quick three and out on their opening possession, MSU surrendered a quick touchdown when Louisville's Jamari Thrash scampered in for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Racers defense tightened up after the initial score, however. On the next Cardinals series, they forced a punt and would not allow another touchdown until the second quarter. Even after Louisville's second score, Murray State still hung tough. With their offense cold, MSU notched the first turnover of the night when Zayteak McGhee stepped in front of a Jack Plummer pass and picked it off.

Big play McGhee



Zayteak McGhee with the HUGE pick! pic.twitter.com/We4SaGB3a5 — Murray State Football (@racersfootball) September 8, 2023

From that point forward, though, it was all Cardinals. They would score twice more on big plays before the half while Murray State's offense was unable to produce anything. A touchdown pass from Plummer to Thrash for 73 yards was followed by a 72-yard TD run from Jordan, who finished a monster night with 135 yards and two end zone trips.

Right before the break, the Racers D again put forth one more solid effort. KaVan Reed delivered a second interception from Plummer. Reed took the pick and ran it back 55 yards. Nothing would come of it.

Trailing 28-0 in the third quarter, things went from bad to worse for MSU. Running back Parker Perry coughed up the ball on a second down within enemy territory and Louisville's Devin Neal fell on it. With that gifted possession, the Cardinals would score again to go up 35-0.

The next two Murray State possessions would end turnovers. Eric Phoenix had a pass intercepted late in the third which led to yet another Louisville TD. Shortly after, Q'Daryius Jennings fumbled which resulted in seven more points.

The Racers offense was held to just 166 yards and only eight first downs. Louisville, on the other hand, racked up 690 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Murray State punted 10 times.

Racers starting quarterback DJ Williams finished with seven completed passes for 68 yards. Running back Kywon Morgan led the team with 34 yards on the ground.

With the loss, the Racers drop to 1-1 on the young season. They will face Middle Tennessee next Saturday.