Defensive Lineman Playing Running Back Spurs UConn, But Huskies Lose Heartbreaker

As the truly educated football fan knows, big guys can play skill positions. From Refrigerator Perry to Jared Lorenzen and beyond, these hefty heroes give us some of the sport’s best moments.

The UConn Huskies have a rough start to the season, losing their first four contests. In Week Five, it looked like that kid would come to a halt, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Regardless, a key performer for Jim Mora’s squad was junior defensive lineman Jelani Stafford. Stafford played both sides of the ball, including five carries for 11 yards with two rushing touchdowns, as well as one receptions for ten yards.

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN‼️



DT @JelaniStafford1 scores his second rushing TD of the season. pic.twitter.com/LXun8vsyU6 — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) September 30, 2023

AND HE CAN CATCH!@JelaniStafford1 can do it all pic.twitter.com/gdYzrp9B0X — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) September 30, 2023

That also included the touchdown that would have tied the game...if they had made the ensuing PAT.

.@JelaniStafford1 scores his second TD of the game pic.twitter.com/3hcefOn5St — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) September 30, 2023

Utah State just blocked UConn's potential game-tying extra point with under a minute left pic.twitter.com/DYoq0zjN4y — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 30, 2023

On the defensive side of the ball Stafford made three tackles in the Huskies’ loss.

After reaching their first bowl game since 2015 at the end of the 2022 season, the Huskies are once again left scratching their heads.

UConn will try again for their first win of the season when they host Rice on October seventh.