Sun Belt: Georgia State Historic in Win Over Charlotte

Georgia State is off to the best start in program history after beating the Charlotte 49ers 41-25 Saturday evening.

The Panthers, 3-0 for the first time ever, leaned heavily on the record-breaking performance of wide receiver Robert Lewis. Lewis totaled 220 receiving yards, the most in program history. He made six catches, including a 97-yard reception, the longest GSU play ever.

Grainger ➡️ Lewis



97-yard touchdown by Robert Lewis. THAT is now the longest play in school history. Wow.



GSU - 17

CLT - 0#LightItBlue | #SoundTheHorn pic.twitter.com/9tVmNOi6Ms — GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) September 16, 2023

Quarterback Darren Grainger finished with 461 yards, the second-highest single-game total by a Panther quarterback.

Despite a 46-yard punt return touchdown from Henry Rutledge late in the third quarter, the 49ers could not overcome third-down troubles that have been plaguing them all season.

Charlotte entered this game fourth-worst in the country in third-down conversion rate, and will likely not move up after converting just three of 14 attempts. Coincidentally, GSU was fourth-worst in defensive third down conversion rate before Saturday.

The 49ers also had their own record-breakers. Quarterback Trexler Ivey and wide receiver Jack Hestera, both sophomores, passed and caught for 257 and 109 yards respectively, both career highs. Hestera caught the only Charlotte passing touchdown of the game.

Starting 49ers quarterback Jalon Jones was benched after his first drive but came in sporadically in the second half. He ran for Charlotte’s only other score, a 58-yard rush in the third quarter.

Jalon Jones stays in bounds on the way to a 58-yard TD run!#AmericanFB x @CharlotteFTBL pic.twitter.com/LvEOyZqToY — The American (@American_Conf) September 17, 2023

Charlotte was able to contain a typically intimidating Panther rush game GSU rushed for 102 yards after having 481 ground yards through the first two games.

Georgia State plays its first game against Sun Belt opponent next week when it visits Coastal Carolina next week. That game, on Thursday, September 21, kicks off at 7:30 PM.

Charlotte, now 1-2, begin a two-game road trip when they play Florida next week. That game kicks off at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23.