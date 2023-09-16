Georgia Southern cannot overcome numerous mistakes in 35-14 loss at Wisconsin

This game will go down as an all-time one to forget for Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin.

The Eagles signal-caller channeled his inner Nathan Peterman in an abysmal performance on the road against Wisconsin and essentially eliminated all chances of the Eagles winning in a 35-14 defeat.

Brin tossed a whopping 5 interceptions in the loss, and added a fumble from the Badgers’ 11-yard line with 6 minutes remaining in the game for good measure, sinking his own team’s opportunity to make it a competitive contest. He however, did go for 383 yards but the damage was done after interception number five, a bad decision and a worse throw into double coverage.

Is anybody cashing in on the multiple INTs by Georgia Southern QB Davis Brin? pic.twitter.com/olUiuoZR9g — BetQL (@betqlapp) September 16, 2023

Brin was eventually benched for backup J.C. French on the team’s final drive of the game, and should be on thin ice as the team looks to regroup from this one.

Otherwise, the Eagles played fairly well against a Big 10 opponent it should have been overmatched against. The much maligned run defense from last season that was one of the worst in the country did a solid job of hemming up running lanes for Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi until the game was out of reach late.

Allen eventually tallied 94 yards and a pair of rushing scores as the Eagles handed Wisconsin favorable field position time and time again.

Derwin Burgess was the leading receiver for the Eagles in yardage when Brin did decide to throw it to his teammates, with the wideout adding 124 yards to his season total on eight grabs.

Tanner Mordecai was nothing special for the Badgers, finishing with 236 yards and a pair of rushing scores as Georgia Southern’s defense did a solid job of containing Wisco’s offense but was handed bad beats numerous times.

Brin had displayed gunslinger tendencies in 2021 at Tulsa, throwing 16 interceptions, but has now reached almost half that number in just three games.

Georgia Southern should give the other quarterbacks reps in practice should this trend continue next week on the road against Ball State.