Reports: SMU is an ACC Expansion Target

G5 conference realignment is far from over, kids. Buckle up.

Both Yahoo and The Athletic have reported that the SMU Mustangs are under heavy consideration to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger first reported that ACC league presidents discussed adding the Mustangs in addition to Pac-12 leftovers Stanford and Cal. The league is reportedly trying to decide between adding just Stanford and Cal, or adding SMU, Stanford, and Cal together.

In this circumstance, SMU would enter the league with a reduced revenue share. The ACC announced a distribution of $39 million last year.

SMU was an inaugural member of the American Conference when league began in 2013.

SMU was originally discussed as an expansion target for the Pac-12. However, with last week’s news that the league was down to four teams for 2024, the Pac-12 no longer appears to be in a place to add more teams.

Stay golden, pony boys.