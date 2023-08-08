Every G5, FCS, and DII Player That Made The NFL Top 100

The NFL has been releasing their annual Top 100 Players over the last month. The list is decided by the players and obviously features some of the biggest names in the sport. We compiled the names of each player who isn’t from a school currently in a power conference

So we’re all clear, these are players who played for schools that are currently one of the aforementioned levels. So, guys that played for teams like Cincinnati, UCF, or Houston, not included here.

Who was snubbed? Who’s too high? What even is a “Power Conference” anymore?

99 - Demarcus Lawrence - Boise State

83 - Terron Armstead - Arkansas-Pine Bluff

76 - Tariq Woolen - UTSA

75 - Tre Hendrickson - Florida Atlantic

64 - Aaron Jones - UTEP

62 - Bobby Wagner - Utah State

55 - Tony Pollard - Memphis

48 - Haason Reddick - Temple

47 - Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington

43 - Demario Davis - Arkansas State

38 - Khalil Mack - Buffalo

33 - Matt Judon - Grand Valley State

21 - Austin Ekeler - Western Colorado (Formerly known as Western State)

17 - Maxx Crosby - Eastern Michigan

13 - Davante Adams - Fresno State

8 - Josh Allen - Wyoming

7 - Tyreek Hill - West Alabama