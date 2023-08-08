Every G5, FCS, and DII Player That Made The NFL Top 100

The NFL has been releasing their annual Top 100 Players over the last month. The list is decided by the players and obviously features some of the biggest names in the sport. We compiled the names of each player who isn’t from a school currently in a power conference
So we’re all clear, these are players who played for schools that are currently one of the aforementioned levels. So, guys that played for teams like Cincinnati, UCF, or Houston, not included here.
Who was snubbed? Who’s too high? What even is a “Power Conference” anymore?
99 - Demarcus Lawrence - Boise State
83 - Terron Armstead - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
76 - Tariq Woolen - UTSA
75 - Tre Hendrickson - Florida Atlantic
64 - Aaron Jones - UTEP
62 - Bobby Wagner - Utah State
55 - Tony Pollard - Memphis
48 - Haason Reddick - Temple
47 - Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington
43 - Demario Davis - Arkansas State
38 - Khalil Mack - Buffalo
33 - Matt Judon - Grand Valley State
21 - Austin Ekeler - Western Colorado (Formerly known as Western State)
17 - Maxx Crosby - Eastern Michigan
13 - Davante Adams - Fresno State
8 - Josh Allen - Wyoming
7 - Tyreek Hill - West Alabama
