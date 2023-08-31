SBN Reacts: North Texas vs. Cal is the AAC Game of the Week

We’ve waited a long time for the college football season to get going again. It would seem that North Texas fans are particularly excited for the beginning of Eric Morris’ tenure as head coach. The Mean Green host a Power Five opponent this week with the Cal Golden Bears in town.

In this week’s SBN Reacts survey, Underdog Dynasty readers voted that matchup as the AAC Game of the Week.

The people have spoken, and I expect everyone will accept this without hesitation.



North Texas vs. Cal is the AAC Game of the Week. @sbnreacts pic.twitter.com/2pvUipn9u5 — Underdog Dynasty (@underdogdynasty) August 31, 2023

Saturday will also mark North Texas’s first game as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

“I’m not a guy that tries to build up that we’re playing a Power-5 school,” Morris said this week in media availability. “I want our guys to be focused on the details and for them to go execute. We don’t get many opportunities to do this. We get 12 a year. I told the guys last week we’re practicing around the clock for 12 opportunities. It has the potential to be the most chaotic (game) with so many new pieces and there’s a bunch of unknowns. We just have to worry about what we do good and not focus on what they’re gonna do to us because we don’t know, really. We have to trust our training and trust our eyes and our schemes and go execute at a high level.”

The game kicks off on ESPNU on Saturday at 4 PM ET.