SBN Reacts: What’s Your Week 1 AAC Game of the Week?

Welcome to Week 1!

The American Athletic Conference lost three teams in the offseason but gained six. Many of the exciting additions are in action this weekend! That includes the only ranked team in the Group of Five: the Tulane Green Wave.

UTSA and Houston are also set for a rematch of last season contest that got contentious rather quickly. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned regional rivalry?

SMU also hosts Louisiana Tech in what will be a return to Texas for Sonny Cumbie, who grew up in Abilene.

North Texas also host a P5 (for now) opponent in Cal.

With that said...

